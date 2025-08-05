New Telegraph

August 5, 2025
August 5, 2025
International Breweries Rebounds With N26.4bn Q2 Profit As Finance Costs Plummet

International Breweries Plc has mounted a stunning recovery, swinging from a deep loss to robust profitability in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, in what analysts have described as a defining moment for the beverage maker’s turnaround strategy.

According to its unaudited Q2 2025 financial statements, the company posted a pretax profit of N26.4 billion — a dramatic reversal from the N61.8 billion loss recorded in the same period last year. The resurgence lifted half-year (H1) 2025 profit before tax to N61.5 billion, up from a staggering loss of N150.2 billion in H1 2024. The recovery was powered by a potent combination of revenue acceleration and a near-collapse in finance costs.

Revenue rose by an impressive 39.5 per cent yearon-year (YoY) to N167.3 billion in Q2, with cumulative H1 turnover climbing to N340 billion — a substantial leap from N223.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. Although cost of sales also rose by 22.3% to N105.4 billion, the topline growth more than offset input pressures, enabling gross profit to surge by 83.5% to N61.9 billion. The brewer continued to face elevated operating expenses — a 16.7 per cent increase to N31.7 billion driven by marketing, distribution, and administrative outlays — but this was not enough to blunt the positive earnings momentum.

