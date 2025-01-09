International Breweries Emerges Best Company In Poverty Reduction, Climate Action At SERAS Awards

Share

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), a proud member of AB-InBev, the world’s largest brewer, received multiple awards at the recently held SERAS Africa Sustainability / CSR Awards.

The company came tops among other contenders to clinch: Best Company in Poverty Reduction, Best in Climate Action and 2nd Runner up, Most Responsible Organisation in Africa.

The recognitions reflect IBPLC’s strong commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) through impactful initiatives targeted at ensuring the company’s operations contribute positively within its operational environment and across the country.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the company, the Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Director of IBPLC, Temitope Oguntokun, said the awards underscore years of commitment to a sustainable environment and the company’s revolutionary initiatives such as the flagship Kickstart Initiative, the Hero Apprenticeship System, introduction of CNG-Powered Trucks within its fleet, energy transition to a CNG-powered Independent Power Project, Water Stewardship and Circular Economy, among others are testaments to its commitment in fostering social and environmental sustainability.

According to Oguntokun, “We are deeply honored to receive these awards, which affirm our commitment to creating a future with more cheers for our communities and our planet. International Breweries’ ambitious plan is to shape a brighter future byrevolutionising the entire value chain with our Sustainability Goals.

We are tackling this challenge through four strategic pillars: Smart Agriculture, Water Stewardship, Circular Packaging and Climate Action.

These pillars are carefully aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), ensuring our efforts contribute to a larger, global impact. We remain steadfast in our mission to drive meaningful change across our value chain.

These achievements would not have been possible without the dedication of our team and the support of our partners.’’ As the Best in Poverty reduction, IBPLC has been at the forefront of efforts to reduce poverty through its innovative Kickstart Initiative.

The initiative supports young entrepreneurs through business training, mentorship, and the provision of grants to kickstart prospective business concepts or upscale existing businesses. Since its inception, over N600 million investment has been made to impact businesses across 30 states in Nigeria with over 2,000 direct beneficiaries.

The “Best in Climate Action” award highlights IBPLC’s leadership in environmental stewardship. From implementing renewable energy projects to reducing carbon emissions across its operations, the company’s proactive approach addresses pressing climate challenges while promoting sustainability.

Initiatives such as the CNG-powered trucks, transition to CNG-powered IPP and investment in Solar energy that powers a section of its operation would go a long way in positioning the company as a leader in championing environmental sustainability.

According to the organisers of the SERAs, IBPLC’s emergence as the 2nd Runner-Up for Most Responsible Organisation in Africa is in recognition of the company’s ethical practices, transparency, and dedication to making a positive societal impact.

IBPLC, in its media statements in 2024 said, its vision of engendering a future with more cheers has seen it being rewarded with several awards such as the “Top Employer” by the Top Employers Institute and “Outstanding Employer of Choice” at the HR People Magazine Awards 2024.

Other awards received by the company in 2024 were: Sustainable Business Practice Award by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Award of Excellence in Safety Consciousness and Human Development by Nigerian Red Cross Society, among others.

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) is a proud part of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer with over 500 brands. IBPLC is the proud producer of Trophy Lager, Trophy Extra Stout, Hero Lager, Castle Lite, Budweiser, Flying Fish Beta Malt, Grand Malt among other quality beverages. As part of a global brand, International Breweries has a dream of bringing people together for a Future with More Cheers through the building of great brands that stand the test of time using the finest natural ingredients.

