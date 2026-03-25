International Breaks: Top 20 Players With The Hardest Drips

As we head towards the international breaks this week, the footballing world will be watching its favourite players representing their countries. While some have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, others will be hoping to qualify, while some will be playing friendlies.

Aside from the football, some of these players are returning to their countries with flair and style, showing that football does not have to be boring. These are our top 7 dressed footballers in this international break.

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20. Franco Mastantuono

The young Real Madrid midfielder turned up to the Argentina camp with a simple leather jacket and T-shirt; the flair of his simplistic dressing is complemented by his earrings.

19. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi turned up for national duty with Argentina with a loose monochrome look. His black coat and pants complement the white of his T-Shirt and sneakers. Just like his playing style, it is a thing of uncomplicated beauty. Be it on the pitch or on the walkway, the GOAT does not miss.

18. Xavi Simons

The Tottenham Hotspur attacker reported for international duty with the Netherlands with a fit that contrasts his club’s tumultuous season.

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His checkered shirt calms the black and white hue of his T-shirt and the black in his pants and shoes. Simon’s outfit is giving calm, matured and composed.

17. Noah Lang

When Galatasaray’s Noah Lang resumed for national duty with the Netherlands, he did so with pizzazz and an outfit that screams. The way Lang’s outfit merges colours that should not be together into a congruent concoction of fashionable bliss, goes to show that his fashion sense is on point.

16. Leandro Paredes

Paredes is one of the footballers who has a face card that does not decline and he ate with this outfit. The Olive green suit totally compliments the black tee he has on as he reported for international duty with the Albiceleste.

15. Julian Alvarez

Alvarez reported for international duty putting on a sky blue and white sweatshirt that is an ode to the Argentinian national team. The Atletico goal scorer’s dress is giving ‘patriotic beauty.’

14. Alexis McAllister

Alexis McAllister turned up to the Argentinian national team camp wearing a black casual wear that is both simplistic and luxurious. The Liverpool midfielder compliments the clothe with a black shoe that made it even more beautiful.

13. Lois Openda

What do we even say? This outfit by Lois Openda is proof that indeed, black is beautiful. The 26-year-old Belgian is one of the best dressed football players this international break window.

12. Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz returns to the German team after struggling with hamstring injury and what a return he made. The Arsenal forward dressed in a caramel leather jacket which complements the monochrome of his shirt and shorts. His sneakers and face cap also adds juice to his overall outlook.

11. Leroy Sane

Sane reported to the German national team in a checkered shirt over a white T shirt, however, the most interesting aspects of his dressings are his Louis Vuitton bags.

10. Maxime Lacroix

Although Maxime Lacroix got a late call-up to the French squad to replace the injured William Saliba, he turned up in style with his sport-style sweatshirt and pants.

9. Enzo Fernandes

Chelsea’s assistant captain turned up to the Argentinian national team in summer style. His teal pants complement the white armless and sneakers he had one. Like Leroy Sane, another highlight of his dressing is the Orange Louis Vuitton bag he carried.

8. Nicolas Otamendi

Nicolas Otamendi’s Duotone dressing is the highhest rated Argentine player on our list. The calm colours of his shirt as well as the natural blend his dressing has with his skin tone is why he is this high on our list.

7. Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana turned up to the Belgian national team looking like Travis Scott. Everything about his outfit is giving, he would have been higher on this list, but the colour of his bag does not do him a lot of service. A bag with another colour would have outlined his monochrome dressing better.

6. Charles De Ketelaere

When it comes to handsome footballers with a good dress sense, De Ketelaere is THE MAN. The Atalanta man resumed to Belgium national team in a beige pant, ash T-shirt and a caramel jacket and we love it!!!

Zaire Emery turned up to the French national team with an all black dress and bag again, black is beautiful. However, the highlight of the PSG midfielder’s dressing are his sneakers. This outfit proves that bright colours can be beautiful for men too, when properly used.

4. Virgil Van Dijk

Does this man ever miss? The Liverpool captain is unarguably one of the most handsome footballer in world football. Van Dijk resumed to the Netherlands national team looking like chocolate cake: delicate, beautiful and delicious.

3. Adrien Rabiot

There’s something beautiful when you combine black with colourful jackets, Rabiot shows that beauty in this outfit. The Ac Milan midfielder complimented a fully black T shirt and pant with checkered jacket and sneakers. The silhouette of the black Tee and trouser brings out the beauty of the jacket.

2. Kyllian Mbappe

The highlights of Mbappe’s outfit are his sunglasses and his bag. They complement his overall outfit so much so that you would think they are have been designed specifically to go with the dress. His dressing shows how little details can go a long way in defining our overall looks.

1. Dominik Szoboslai

What else can we say? Is there anyone who drips better than Liverpool’s Szoboslai currently? The midfield maestro turned up for Hungary’s playoffs in this beautiful outfit. We will let you observe it for yourself and appreciate what a work of art his dressing is.