7 Players With The Hardest Drips This International Breaks

As we head towards the international breaks this weekend, the footballing world will be watching its favourite players representing their countries. While some have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, others will be hoping to qualify, while some will be playing friendlies.

Aside from the football, some of these players are returning to their countries with flair and style, showing that football does not have to be boring. These are our top 7 dressed footballers in this international break.

1. Jules Kounde

The Barcelona and France full-back has again turned heads with his high fashion sense while reporting for international duty.

Kounde reported to France dressed like a runway model while carrying a Louis Vuitton bag, this is further cements sentiments about him online that he is the best-dressed footballer in the world.

2. Dominik Szoboslai

The Liverpool midfielder returned to Hungary’s camp like a high-class businessman who was heading to a meeting.

He also carried his son to the camp in a picture that has garnered comments and reactions on Instagram and X.

3. Dayot Upamecano

The Bayern Munich defender showed up to France’s squad dressed in a brown jacket that was complemented by his boots.

Upamecano is not just one of the best defenders in the world, but also one of the best-dressed.

4. Kylian Mbappe

The Madrid forward is not just one of the best footballers currently in world football, but also one of the best dressed in this international break.

Mbappe’s casual outfit is a blend of class and simplicity, which mirrors his playing style and personality.

5. Eduardo Camavinga

Another French Madridista is on our list of the best dressed this international break window. His mixture of bright pink sneakers with dark coloured sweater, pants and sunshade strikes the perfect balance, similar to what he does in the midfield.

The young midfielder is one of the calmest and collected midfielders in world football; his sense corroborates this calm.

6. Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike’s outfit for the international break is a breath of fresh air, no prominent colours, no drama, just monochrome-complemented by calm hues of brown and off-white.

His chains and watch also help outline his outfit, just like he shines in front of both club and country.

7. William Saliba

Wilo’s style blends football and fashion in the easiest, most classical way imaginable. His outfit, which is a hybrid of a tracksuit and a casual fit properly resonates the sportsmanship and maturity that Saliba demonstrates on the pitch.

The 24-year-old Arsenal player has been one of the best centre-backs in world football for about 3 years now, and his style is a testament to his maturity, IQ and pizzazz.