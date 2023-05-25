Internal Rancour Costs APC Osun Guber, Says Ex-deputy Gov

Osun State former Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi has said the All Progressive Congress (APC) lost the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election due to “internal rancour”. Alabi said for the APC to reclaim the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) all factions must come together to form a united party. He stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to him, the crisis in the APC caused their loss, saying it was not because the people were fed up with the Gboyega Oyetola administration. He said: “Internal rancour was the major cause of us losing the election. No house will be divided and win. The Yoruba says that when two brothers fight to the death, it is outsiders that will inherit their property.”