Internal Crisis: Ex-C’River APC Chair, Eba, Expelled

The immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Barr. Alphonsus Eba has been “expelled” from the party. The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee held at the party’s secretariat in Calabar.

He was expelled by the state’s Caretaker Committee that also upheld the suspension of a state special leader, Dr Juliet Diwa.

The committee, led by Mr Ekum Ojogu, announced the expulsion of former State Chairman, Mr Alphonsus Eba, following the invocation of Article 21.5(v) of the APC Constitution, as amended in 2022.

Announcing the expulsion, Ojogu said “the provision mandates automatic expulsion of any member who institutes legal action against the party without exhausting internal dispute resolution mechanisms.