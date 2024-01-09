Interior Minister Visits Aso Rock To Brief Tinubu On Online Passport Portal

Contrary to news flying on the social media space, Nigerian Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo visited the seat of power, Aso Rock on Tuesday, to brief President Bola Tinubu on the outcome of the recently launched online passport portal.

An aide of the Interior Minister, who pleaded anonymity said Tunji-Ojo’s visit to Aso Rock was to keep an earlier scheduled meeting with the president, adding that there was nothing like summoning.

“The minister only visited Aso Rock to keep an earlier scheduled meeting with President Tinubu. The sensational social media headline that says the minister was summoned to Aso Rock was quite misleading and should be discounted by Nigerians.