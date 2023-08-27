Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo Reveals 7-Point Agenda

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the newly appointed Minister of Interior, has outlined a seven-point agenda that his ministry will prioritise under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

Tunji-Ojo, who assumed office last Monday, August 20, told journalists that the ministry is concerned with putting President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda into action and, therefore, enumerated several agendas to achieve it.

Tunji-Ojo asserted that he is charged with turning around the ministry’s and its agencies’ fortunes by developing strategies that will enable the nation to successfully address all internal security-related problems.

The Minister listed the seven priority areas, including the deployment of technology in border security, removal of passport bottlenecks, improved fire response time, reformation of inmates, tackling insecurity, decongestion of custodial centres and passage of the new Fire Act.

He said that the Federal Government would deploy technology to secure Nigeria’s borders effectively.

READ ALSO:

The minister acknowledged that fire is a major calamity but stated that the Federal Fire Service needs to optimise its procedures to enhance responsiveness.

Tunji-Ojo said he would work with critical stakeholders on the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria.

The minister also promised that he would work to improve internal security conditions in Nigeria so that citizens may close their eyes at night.

The minister, however, expressed dismay that the Nigerian correctional system is only recycling criminals, vowing to halt the trend.