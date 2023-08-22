Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo Issues Stern Warning To NSCDC, NIS, Others

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has charged the paramilitary service chiefs in the ministry to discharge their mandates on line with extant laws, saying he would hold them accountable for any infraction.

The minister gave the charge on Monday in Abuja hours after he assumed office at the Old Federal Secretariat premises.

Speaking at the first meeting with the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) among other paramilitary organisations under the ministry, Tunji-Ojo urged the service heads to work together and be active in their various organisations.

According to him, if any of them failed to carry out their responsibilities in the agencies properly, he would not hesitate to hold them all accountable—just as the president would if something went wrong in the ministry.

He said, “Just as Mr President will hold me accountable for whatever happens in the Ministry of Interior, I will never hold your subordinates responsible for anything; I will hold you responsible for anything that goes wrong.”

Tunji-Ojo reaffirmed his dedication to carrying out his constitutionally mandated duties in the ministry and vowed to do all reasonable efforts to see that it achieves its objectives.

“I am here to work, but in working we must have a good environment. The work of this ministry affects everyone, whether you are rich or poor.

“I don’t lead from the back; I lead from the front. We will try, and we will do our best to provide leadership built on the foundation of your support. I am here to make a change and to deliver results, and I need you to help me do that,” he declared

Dr Oluwatoyi Akinlade, the ministry’s permanent secretary, promised during her remarks that the staff would always support and work with the minister.

The statement lists the paramilitary leaders present at the meeting as the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, the Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr Haliru Nababa, the Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mrs Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola, the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Mr Abdulganiyu Jaji, and the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service.