Interior Minister Raises N585m To Pay Fines, Release Of 4,068 Inmates

In a landmark move aimed at addressing the critical issue of overcrowding within Nigeria’s Custodial Centres, Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, yesterday initiated the release of 4,068 inmates serving varied terms of imprisonment with an option of fine or compensation. The ceremony took place at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja.

Highlighting the pressing need for this initiative, the Minister emphasized the overpopulation in custodial facilities across the country. With an installed capacity of fewer than 50,000, these facilities currently hold approximately 80,804 inmates, significantly surpassing their limits and prompting this strategic intervention.

This release, targeting in- mates with fines and/or compensations not exceeding One Million Naira, extends a lifeline primarily to indigents unable to settle their dues, allowing them a second chance at freedom. Philanthropic individuals, groups, and corporate bodies rallied together, raising a total of N585 million for this noble cause.

Moreover, it’s not just about freeing these individuals but empowering them for a successful reintegration into society. The inmates received comprehensive training covering practical skills, civic duties, and strategies to prevent recidivism, ensuring a more promising future upon their return to their communities.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo highlighted the government’s commitment to transforming custodial and non-custodial facilities to align with international human rights standards and effective correctional practices, echoing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of Renewed Hope. Commending the Nigerian Correctional Service for their dedication to ensuring humane custody and contributing to national security, the Minister assured them of continued support for staff and inmates’ welfare, emphasizing the importance of a collective effort in the rehabilitation and reformation process.

He urged communities to welcome these returning citizens without stigmatization, acknowledging that acceptance plays a pivotal role in preventing them from reoffending and thereby enhancing public safety. As the Minister ceremoniously flagged off the release of these 4,068 inmates, he implored them to embrace this second chance, desist from criminal activities, and strive to become positive ambassadors contributing to the nation’s progress under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The initiative signifies a crucial step towards creating a more humane and rehabilitation correctional system in Nigeria while emphasizing the importance of community support in reintegrating ex-offenders.