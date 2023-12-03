Interior Minister Promotes 32,361 Workers

The Federal Government through the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced the promotion of 32,361 personnel from the agencies.

Tunji-Ojo in a statement issued on Saturday said the Board approved the promotion of 4,498 personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), 4,598 personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), 1,680 of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), and 21,385 workers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

A total of 4,498 personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service were elevated out of 7,000 that sat for the examination, while for the Federal Fire Service 1,680 personnel were promoted out of 1,698 that wrote the promotion examination.

Represented by the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, the Minister explained that achieving this milestone has been unprecedented in recent years, highlighting the government’s unalloyed commitment to the welfare of the officers.

He described the promotion as unprecedented and a departure from that of last year.

He said, “Today, December 1, 2023, arising from the meeting in the Board of Immigration, the Board of Civil Defense, Immigration, Corrections and Fire Service Board, where the Minister of Interior presided, we approved the following numbers of promotion of personnel for all the services in the ministry.

“The details are as follows: for Nigerian Correction Service, A total number of 4,498 personnel have been promoted to the next rank out of 7,000 that sat for the examination. That is a departure from last year. There’s an improvement in the number of vacancies that were obtained from the service.

“For Nigeria Immigration Service, we have 4,598 personnel promoted this quarter across various ranks. That is out of 6,544. That is also a departure and improvement from last year.

“The next one is the Federal Fire Service, where we have 1,680 out of 1,698. There is also an improvement from that of last year. And this is across various ranks.

“The last one is the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence, which is unprecedented. This is the first time we’re having this sizable number promoted in the service. Out of about 25,921 persons who sat for the exam, the Board has been able to promote 21,385. I think this is very unprecedented.”