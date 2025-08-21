Interior Minister Decorates 22 New NSCDC Asst Comptrollers General

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has decorated 22 newly promoted Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), urging them to justify their elevation through greater commitment, integrity, and patriotism.

Speaking through the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Fire, Correctional and Immigration Services Board (CDFIB), Maj. Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril (Rtd), the minister reminded the senior officers that promotion comes with higher responsibilities and accountability.

“Promotion is a call to responsibility that comes with higher tasks. On behalf of the Minister, I charge you to justify the confidence reposed in you. Live above expectations and mentor the next generation to sustain the good legacies of the Corps,” Jubril said.

In his remarks, the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, tasked the newly decorated officers to discharge the burden of their new ranks with renewed vigour, dedication, and loyalty to the Constitution.

A statement signed on Thursday by the Corps’ spokesperson, CSC Afolabi Babawale, quoted the CG as urging the officers to provide leadership, discipline, and professionalism in guiding their subordinates.

Audi also commended the Minister of Interior for clearing promotion backlogs and ending stagnation in the service, describing the move as a morale booster for personnel. He further noted that the minister’s reforms have strengthened the Corps’ capacity to tackle security challenges, promote economic stability, enhance staff welfare, and improve inter-agency collaboration.

The Commandant General also presented ₦5 million worth of cheques to the next of kin of two fallen personnel CCA Anyamele Justice and AIC Bello Bako Musa who died in the line of duty during “Operation Plug” at Obiakpu Village, Abia State, on February 25, 2025.