Interior, Defence Ministers Assure Of Improved Security

…to set up inter-ministerial c’ttee on effective synergy

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and his Defence counterpart, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), have assured the general public of improved security and public safety, as the critical ministries close ranks.

The disclosure was made during a meeting between both Ministers in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Friday, January 16.

While appreciating the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for the visit, Tunji-Ojo noted that his appointment was an affirmation of the confidence reposed in him by President Bola Tinubu.

“This visit shows that you are bringing your experience to the place and that the internal and external security agencies must become one by working together.

“Our thoughts are well aligned, and we understand that security is a combination of internal and external, hence, if the internal agencies do the needful, the military wouldn’t be over-stretched.

“We have no choice but to work together; working in silence is never in the interest of the nation, as this is not the time to be territorial”, the former federal parliamentarian said.

According to him, Nigeria’s security challenges were not close to being the worst; however, exaggeration and perception have been a problem.

“A safe border is a safe nation. If you can’t protect your border, you can’t guarantee the safety of a nation.

“My dream for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is not for them to do what the Police is doing, but be a specialised agency that is true to its mandate.

“We are not here to compete with the Police or military but to complement and offer support to ensure there is a robust handshake between the agencies”.

The minister said that effective data management is very critical to enhancing the efforts of security agencies.

Tunji-Ojo acknowledged that there was a need for an Inter-ministerial committee to synergise both ministries to become an organic entity.

He added thus: “We must block all lines of division and know that what is important to Nigerians is performance and safety, so we must work against the communication gap”.

In his response, Musa commended the Ministry of Interior for its efforts in ensuring the internal security of the nation.

“I commend the ministry for the great work done, as security is critical to the development of Nigeria because, without security, there is no development.

“If we continue to work in synergy, there will be so many results, and with my coming back, we will work very closely.

“It’s important we leverage technology for intelligence sharing between the defence and interior agencies.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has a lot to do with intelligence, as we can get information from a lot of the inmates.

“Many countries are dealing with asymmetric conflict, and that does not stop tourists, so why are they not blacklisting them? That’s why we need to work more.

“Paramilitary agencies are equally facing these criminals directly, and if you are not well prepared, you can’t win, and we can’t continue to lose our men in a bid to protect the nation”, he stated.