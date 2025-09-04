Interim Report On NIGERCEM Nkalagu Revitalization Ready for Submission – Okah

The Chairman of the Ebonyi State Elders Council and member of the State Economic Team, Ben Okah, has disclosed that the interim report on the revitalization of the premier NIGERCEM cement factory in Nkalagu is ready and will soon be submitted to the state government.

Okah made this known in Abakaliki on Wednesday while briefing journalists on the activities of the newly inaugurated economic team tasked with driving industrialization in the state.

Recall that Governor Francis Nwifuru on August 29, 2025, constituted the economic committee to spearhead investment opportunities and accelerate industrial growth in Ebonyi.

Chief Okah revealed that an industrial zone is being developed to attract investments, leveraging available facilities and the prevailing peace in the state.

“Power investment is a priority, with plans for turbines or gas engines to ensure constant electricity supply,” he said.

Speaking on the state’s mining potentials, Okah noted that mining remains a significant focus, with efforts underway to tackle illegal mining activities and curb environmental hazards.

He highlighted limestone and granite as promising sectors for investment, while also pointing out tourism and agriculture as key drivers of economic growth and revenue generation.

According to him, the government is also prioritizing infrastructure, education, and civil servants’ welfare, commending Governor Nwifuru’s administration for the noticeable improvements in infrastructure and rural development.