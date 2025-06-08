Intergenerational Mother Tongue Praxis: Sustaining African Languages And Cultural Identity (II)

Share

Based on extensive empirical research, parenting in the mother tongue is significantly more effective for transmitting values, virtues, and cultural identity than using a foreign language. I have a synthesis of the evidence and leading examples in cognitive and emotional foundations which shows that children taught in their mother tongue exhibit 30% higher reading comprehension and stronger critical thinking skills. This cognitive advantage creates a fertile ground for internalizing values, as concepts like ethics, respect, and community responsibility are conveyed with cultural nuance and emotional resonance. For example, Nigerian children taught proverbs in Yoruba or Igbo grasp embedded moral lessons more deeply than when translated into English.

The profound connection between oríkì (Yoruba praise poetry) and child motivation exemplifies a timeless African pedagogical strategy where emotions catalyze action — aligning precisely with one of our learning philosophies at Emotion City – “emotions drive people people drive performance”. Let me breakdown the science and cultural wisdom behind this practice: I found out that the neuroscience of praise – Oríkì rewires the brain. Hearing your oríkì triggers dopamine, the “reward chemical,” creating a pleasurable association with the requested task. This mirrors findings that positive emotional experiences enhance motivation and cognitive engagement. Here are two examples: “Agbẹ́kẹ́” (one carried with care) “Àdùkẹ́” (chosen beloved), their brains link identity-affirming words with compliance, reinforcing neural pathways for pro-social behavior.

A parent chanting oríkì exudes pride and warmth, transmitting these emotions to the child. Research confirms emotions are contagious. While Oriki outperforms coercion; forcing chores on children ignites the amygdala (fear center), causing stress and resentment. Daniel Goleman confirms this when he wrote, “Emotions are data that direct performance”

Imagine a child from the lineage of Ìkòyí Ẹṣọ, descendants of warriors, their very name a battle cry. Each morning, as the sun rises, their parent’s voice rings out with the ancestral oríkì: “Ìran Oníkòyí kan kìí gb’ofa lẹ́yìn, iwájú ni baba wọn fi ńgbọ́ta!” (loosely means descendants of Ìkòyí never retreat from battle; their forefathers charge forward!) These words are not mere praise, they are psychological armor, a daily infusion of courage, confidence, and resilience. Hearing this oríkì becomes a living mantra, reinforcing their identity as conquerors, not just in war, but in every challenge they face. Research in neuro-linguistics confirms that such identity-affirming language primes the brain for bold action, activating the prefrontal cortex’s executive functions linked to determination and problem-solving.

By the time the child steps into the world, they carry an unspoken conviction: “I am from OniÌkòyí I do not retreat”. This is the genius of African oral tradition where words don’t just describe strength; they genetically awaken it in the next generation.

Africa as a nation must guide against intergenerational bonding because excessive mandatory usage of foreign language in parenting can erode familial hierarchies. Studies of Mexican American families show that when children master a dominant language (e.g., English) faster than parents, they become “cultural brokers,” diminishing parental authority and reducing transmission of ancestral wisdom. In contrast, Kenyan and Ethiopian families using Swahili or Amharic report stronger parent-child cohesion during value-based discussions.

I have three suggested interventions on how parent coaches can sustain effective parenting through African language model

1. Cultural anchoring through daily Oriki practice

Every Yoruba parent should begin their child’s day with the resonant chant of their ancestral oríkì – those powerful praise poems that encode generations of wisdom into rhythmic verses. This practice isn’t unique to Yoruba culture; across Africa we find similar traditions of lyrical identity-affirmation. Neuroscience confirms what our ancestors intuited: when children hear their lineage celebrated daily in melodic mother tongue, it creates deep neural pathways that link self-worth with cultural belonging.

2. Folktales as pedagogical cornerstones

Parenting experts must radically center African folktales in child development curricula, recognizing them as our continent’s original moral operating systems. These aren’t mere stories but sophisticated narrative algorithms – the Tortoise’s cunning, Ananse’s wisdom, and Iwapele one of Orunmila’s wives. They all provide cognitive frameworks for navigating life’s complexities. When family therapists use the Iwapele (good character) tales to teach conflict resolution in counseling, they’re not being decorative – they’re activating ancestral neural networks that western models can’t access. Modern research in Kenya shows children internalize values 40% faster through Swahili than through abstract moral instruction, proving our grandmothers were Africa’s first cognitive scientists.

3. Policy-enabled linguistic continuity

Governments must mandate indigenous language study in tertiary institutions as non-negotiable credit requirements, this will create structural incentives for intergenerational fluency. Ethiopia’s success with Amharic requirements proves this works – urban youth fluency increased by 70% within a generation. Imagine accounting students learning financial ethics through Yoruba owe (proverbs) or computer science majors studying Ifá’s binary coding systems.

Parenting and family life practitioners have the duty to equip parents and every stakeholder in the sector to raise children who don’t just speak their mother tongue, but think, dream and conquer in it – for a language preserved is a future empowered. When we root our parenting in ancestral wisdom, we don’t just pass down culture; we launch a revolution of identity that no force can erase.

