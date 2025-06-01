Intergenerational Mother Tongue Praxis: Sustaining African languages and cultural identity (I)

Share

Imagine a child who cannot name the medicinal plant that healed their ancestors. Just Imagine a generation who cannot grasp the philosophical precision encoded in his indigenous name and Oriki, or a descendant who cannot decipher owe – proverbs that distilled centuries of ethical wisdom. This is the silent crisis unfolding across Africa, where indigenous languages—the living vessels of cultural cognition are facing extinction with dire consequences of irreplaceable systems of knowledge.

As the late Nigerian philosopher Professor Sophie Oluwole warned, “African philosophy is not taken seriously because we have no language to express it.” Her indictment underscores a brutal reality: linguistic erosion is epistemicide. Empirical data now validates Oluwole’s claim, revealing that over 10% of Africa’s 2,000+ languages are endangered, while 83% of Nigerian teachers attest that children taught solely in colonial languages suffer cognitive disconnection from their heritage.

In this landscape, the African home emerges as the last frontier of resistance—a space where intergenerational mother tongue praxis can ignite a reclamation of identity, one story, one lullaby, one proverb at a time.

In a world where over 10% of Africa’s indigenous languages face extinction, the words of Nigerian philosopher Professor Sophie Oluwole ring with prophetic urgency: “If you lose your language, every indigenous knowledge is lost”. This crisis of linguistic erosion, fueled by colonial legacies and globalization, threatens not only cultural diversity but the very epistemological foundations of African societies. Oluwole, a pioneering scholar of Yoruba philosophy, argued that indigenous languages are not mere communication tools but repositories of ethical frameworks, historical memory, and scientific thought—evident in systems like the Ifá divination corpus, which encodes binary logic predating Western computational theories. Professor Oluwole affirms our language is our identity. Her work underscores a truth validated by empirical research: children taught in their mother tongue exhibit a 30% increase in reading comprehension and stronger cognitive alignment with cultural values, as demonstrated in Nigerian classrooms where 83% of teachers linked indigenous language use to improved learning outcomes. Yet, the stakes extend beyond pedagogy. When languages fade, so too do intergenerational bonds, as seen in migrant families where language barriers precipitate “cultural dissonance,” severing youth from ancestral wisdom embedded in proverbs, folktales, and communal rituals.

The intersection of Oluwole’s scholarship and contemporary data reveals a dual imperative: linguistic preservation as both cultural reclamation and cognitive justice. In Botswana, for instance, Setswana remains a cultural anchor despite English hegemony, with families leveraging oral traditions to sustain identity in diasporic contexts.

Similarly, Oluwole’s critique of Nigeria’s colonial-era education system—which she blamed for producing “graduates disconnected from their roots”—mirrors findings that language loss correlates with weakened moral and emotional development in children. Her call to systematize indigenous knowledge through mother-tongue curricula aligns with UNESCO’s advocacy for multilingual education, yet grassroots action remains critical. As urbanization accelerates, households must become sites of “linguistic praxis,” where storytelling and digital innovation can co-exist – like Mali’s AI-generated Bambara children’s books.

Parent coaches and other stakeholders in the education sector can leverage indigenous language models for parental and community praxis taking a cue from Kenya’s multilingual curriculum where indigenous languages serve as the medium of instruction in early grades (Standard 1–3) alongside Kiswahili and English.

Not paying attention to this has led to the erosion of intentional parenting and cultural authority. The prioritization of foreign languages in educational systems fractures intergenerational knowledge transmission by creating

linguistic power imbalances between parents and children. As seen in Mexican American immigrant families, when children acquire English fluency faster than parents (often due to school immersion), it triggers what is called ‘dissonant acculturation’—a dynamic where parental authority diminishes as children become cultural brokers for household decisions. The study shows that this role reversal, documented in 674 Mexican-origin families, correlates with reduced parent-child communication, increased conflict, and the marginalization of indigenous knowledge systems.

Foreign-language-centric curricula often demote indigenous languages to ornamental status, limiting children’s ability to engage deeply with their heritage’s intellectual traditions. Studies show that when education systems privilege languages like English, students increasingly perceive ancestral knowledge as irrelevant to modern success despite evidence that bilingualism enhances cognitive flexibility.

For instance, German learners focusing early on English exhibited stronger receptive skills yet showed no advantage in critical reasoning or cultural synthesis. This aligns with findings that Mexican American youth in English-dominant schools experienced lower academic aspirations when parent-child conflict over language gaps intensified.

By treating ancestral languages as secondary, schools implicitly frame indigenous epistemologies—such as oral histories, ethical proverbs, or ecological wisdom—as intellectually inferior. Consequently, children lose the cognitive tools to contextualize their forebears’ achievements, reducing rich cultural legacies to superficial folklore rather than frameworks for contemporary problem solving.

What can Africans and Nigeria learn from this and how can we profit therein without losing the flavours of foreign language in our children? My next publication will address this and offer a few suggested interventions on sustaining our mother tongue for language and cultural identity.

