Interference With Its Satellites Declaration Of War – N’Korea

North Korea on Saturday said it would consider any intrusion with its satellite operations as a declaration of war and would mobilise its war deterrence if any attack against its strategic assets were imminent.

According to a statement from North Korea’s defence ministry spokesperson, Pyongyang would respond to any U.S. interference in space by eliminating the viability of U.S. spy satellites.

“In case the U.S. tries to violate the legitimate territory of a sovereign state by weaponizing the latest technologies illegally and unjustly, the DPRK will consider taking responsive action measures for self-defence to undermine or destroy the viability of the U.S. spy satellites,” the statement said.

North Korea announced that it successfully launched its first military spy satellite on Nov. 21, transmitting photos of military installations in the U.S. mainland, Japan, and the U.S. territory of Guam.

A U.S. Space Command spokesman, was asked if Washington had the capability to interrupt the North Korean satellite’s reconnaissance operations, said the U.S. could deny an adversary’s space capabilities using a variety of means, according to U.S. broadcaster RFA.

In a statement issued on Saturday, North Korea’s foreign ministry said it will take necessary steps against individuals and organisations of the U.S. and “its vassal forces” that impose and enforce sanctions against North Korea, adding that U.S. sanctions violate international law.

The United States on Thursday targeted North Korea with fresh sanctions after the launch, designating foreign-based agents it accused of facilitating sanctions evasion to gather revenue and technology for its weapons of mass destruction programme.

South Korea on Friday blacklisted 11 North Koreans for involvement in the country’s satellite and ballistic missile development, banning them from financial transactions.

North Korean state media issued a commentary by a North Korean international relations analyst, who argued that “the United States, the world’s biggest satellite possessor,” should face the United Nations Security Council if sending satellites is considered a crime.

“In case an unexpected clash happens in the Northeast Asian region around the Korean peninsula, the U.S., which has continuously put pressure on the security space of the DPRK by escalating military threat and blackmail, will be held wholly accountable for the catastrophic situation,” the commentary said.

It also blamed the United States for joint military exercises with Japan and South Korea, as well as for displaying its nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.