Interest Rate Hikes Boost Naira

The naira continued to advance following another interest-rate increase by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reaching its strongest level against the dollar on Wednesday since being devalued in January, according to Bloomberg. The naira rallied eight per cent this week on the official market to close at N1,300 per dollar on Wednesday, as investors welcomed a 200 basis rate hike that lifted the CBN’s benchmark to 24.75 per cent the day before.

That move took the apex bank’s cumulative tightening to 600 basis points in a matter of weeks and Governor Olayemi Cardoso said policy actions, as well as efforts to boost local dollar liquidity, were helping to stabilize the currency.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs reached the same conclusion as the CBN — that the combination of rate hikes and better capital inflows signal a “turning point” for the naira. “We largely agree with the CBN’s assessment and see further currency upside, with our FX strategists forecasting an appreciation to 1200 naira versus the dollar within the next 12 months,” Goldman analysts Andrew Matheny and Bojosi Morule wrote in a research note.