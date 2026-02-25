Interest Rate Cut: Positive Growth Signal, Transmission, Fiscal Discipline Critical–OPS

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has also welcomed the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 26.5 per cent. CPPE stated that the announcement by the Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, marks a continuation of the gradual shift from aggressive monetary tightening toward measured easing.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Muda Yusuf said: “This policy direction is appropriate and growth-supportive. It reflects improving macroeconomic fundamentals and reinforces confidence in the economy’s stabilisation trajectory.”

Talking about improving macroeconomic fundamentals, Dr. Yusuf explained that policy space created the easing is underpinned by notable macroeconomic progress: •Sustained disinflation, with headline inflation declining consistently for eleven consecutive months. • Improved external reserves, supported by stronger export earnings and remittance inflows.

Relative exchange-rate stability, which has helped anchor inflation expectations. Improving balance of trade position, reflecting stronger external sector performance. “These indicators collectively signal strengthening macroeconomic resilience. The CBN’s decision demonstrates responsiveness to data and reinforces policy credibility.

“The CPPE commends the monetary authorities for consolidating stability gains while cautiously pivoting toward growth.” In the same vein, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the decision on the rate cut.

This move signals a significant shift from aggressive monetary tightening toward a stabilization phase anchored on disinflation, exchange rate convergence, and improving supply-side conditions. It is a cautious, positive step in the right direction.

Director General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, explained in a press release to New Telegraph that inflation had moderated for 11 consecutive months to 15.1 per cent in January 2026, reflecting the impact of recent macroeconomic reforms and improved policy discipline.

While retaining other monetary parameters suggests that liquidity conditions remain restrictive, the rate cut sends a critical confidence signal to the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and establishes a pathway toward a gradual reduction in the cost of capital.

However, she signalled that businesses still required tangible relief in financing costs to restore production, expand capacity, and preserve jobs.

Speaking further, Almona noted that for domestic and foreign investors, this decision reinforced Nigeria’s transition from reform-induced adjustment to stabilisation-driven expansion.

She said: “Beyond this action, we expect to see improved policy predictability, strengthened real return expectations, and support for medium-term investment planning, particularly in manufacturing, agroprocessing, local drug production, and export-oriented industries.

“Nonetheless, high reserve requirements on banks, weak and slow credit transmission, and structural rigidities may continue to blunt the impact of monetary easing on real-sector activity.”