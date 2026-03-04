Interest Rate Cut: Oil Shock Threatens To Disrupt Easing Cycle In Nigeria

A widening Middle-East conflict could prompt Nigeria and other Aftican nations to delay further interest rate cuts, as the threat of higher oil prices revives concerns about inflation and risks weakening local currencies, according to Bloomberg.

The news agency noted that nine African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo last month cut interest rates, citing lower inflation, high foreign demand for their local-currency denominated bonds and current account surpluses boosted by stronger commodity prices. Recall that the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week reduced the benchmark interest rate to 26.5 per cent.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, announced the decision at the conclusion of the bank’s two-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The central bank cut its lending rate by 50 basis points from the 27 per cent it maintained in November 2025. The CBN boss revealed that the committee’s decision is based on balanced evaluation of risks and sustained exchange rates.

The committee’s decision was premised on a balanced evaluation of risks to the outlook, which suggests that the ongoing disinflation trajectory would continue, largely supported by the lagged transmission of previous monetary tightening, sustained exchange rate stability, and enhanced food supply. “This downward trajectory in inflation was driven mainly by the continued effects of the contractionary monetary policy, stability in the foreign exchange, robust capital inflows, and improvement in the balance of payments.

“The momentum was further reinforced by relative stability in the prices of petroleum products and improved food supply conditions, especially staples. These outcomes have indicated that prior tightening has continued to anchor expectations,” Mr Cardoso said. Kenya and South Africa’s central banks were expected to cut rates in coming weeks, but the trend may now pause after the price of oil on Monday surged to the highest level in four years, say analysts.

In South Africa, interestrate derivatives are now pricing in no chance of a rate cut at the March 26 central bank policy meeting. As recently as Friday, traders were pricing in a 32 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point reduction.

Until the outlook in the Iran war becomes clearer, significant policy rate decisions by African central banks “may be deferred,” said Hasnain Malik, a Dubaibased emerging markets equity and geopolitics strategist at research firm Tellimer. Egypt, Kenya, and Morocco could be more exposed to economic disruption from the war than commodity producers like Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, he said.

Iran makes up about three per cent of global oil output and has halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that handles a fifth of the world’s oil. Oil markets jumped after the weekend’s attack as traders anticipated global supply disruptions from the war. Brent futures traded 9% higher on Monday, and have risen by 28.5 per cent this year.