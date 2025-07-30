‘Interest Payments’ll Continue To Gulp Significant Portion Of FG’s Revenue’

Citing what they described as the “persistent rise in public debt, compounded by continued debt accumulation,” analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that they expect interest payments to continue to gulp a significant portion of the Federal Government’s revenue, thereby “potentially exerting mounting pressure on fiscal sustainability.”

The analysts stated this while commenting on Q1’2025 data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), which shows a significant increase in the FG’s domestic debt service.

The analysts, who noted that the government’s domestic debt service obligations increased by 65 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to N2.6 trillion in Q1 2025 and that on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the increase was even more pronounced as it grew by 164 per cent YoY, stated:

“The marked QoQ increase in debt service obligations reflects a recurring seasonal pattern, where debt obligations typically peak in the first quarter of the year due to a higher volume of debt issuances during this period, resulting in a front-loaded debt service profile.”

They also noted that, “the upward trend in domestic debt servicing underscores the persistent fiscal strain faced by the government, largely stemming from continued revenue underperformance.”

Further commenting on the DMO data, the analysts said: “The sharp QoQ increase was primarily driven by a marked rise in the value of Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTB), which more than doubled to N961 billion compared with N374 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

Consequently, the share of NTB increased to 36.8 per cent from 23.7 per cent in Q4 2024. “Interest payments on FGN bonds, which accounted for 54 per cent of total debt service cost, were another contributing factor.

In absolute terms, the value of FGN bonds increased by 47 per cent YoY to over N1.4 trillion. “ The QoQ rise was mainly driven by an increase of 40 per cent in the value of regular FGN bonds to almost N1.3 trillion.

“Additionally, there was also an interest payment of almost N68 billion on FX-denominated domestic bonds during the quarter.”

They thus predicted that “looking ahead, given the persistent rise in public debt, compounded by continued debt accumulation, we expect interest payments to continue to consume a significant portion of the FGN’s revenue, potentially exerting mounting pressure on fiscal sustainability.”

The analysts also said that while the new tax reform laws are expected to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation over the medium term, “their impact on actual revenue performance is unlikely to be immediate,” adding that, “this is primarily due to the scheduled implementation timeline, which defers the commencement of key measures until 2026.”