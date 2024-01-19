Interconnection Debt: NCC Suspends Globacom’s Disconnection From MTN

The Nigerian Commmunications Commission (NCC) has suspended the phased dis- connection of Globacom from MTN network for a period of 21 days. This is contained in a statement issued by NCC Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, yeaterday.

The Commission said it expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period. It insisted that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees.

The statement read: "The commission is pleased to announce that the parties have now reached agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them. "For this reason, and in exercise of its regulatory powers in that regard, the Commission has put the phased disconnection on hold for a period of 21 days from today.

“The commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period. “The commission insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees.