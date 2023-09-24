Intercessory Praises for Nigeria: Alabi, Allyson, Solagbade, Others For 7th Edition of Luli Concert

Award winning gospel artistes,Tope Alabi, Seyi Solagbade, Sola Allyson, Harjovy, Ajidara and Bidemi Olaoba will be headlining one of the biggest gospel concerts in Nigeria, Luli Concert.

The Concert which is in its seventh edition will hold on Friday, 6th October, 2023 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos. The gospel concert is organised by El-Berachah Worship Ministry for Celestial Church of Christ and seeks to create a medium to promote God’s word, worship and intercede via praises for the nation.

Other gospel artistes billed to minister at the event are Engo, Apostle Debo Ojubuyi, Indo, HOD Solafunmi, Apekeola, ID Blessed amongst others. Speaking to our correspondent at a recent press briefing in Ikeja Lagos, the chairman of Luli Concert 2023, Mr. Gbenga Alabetutu, noted that the vision for Luli Concert is anchored on promoting worship amongst Christians.

He pointed out that the theme for the concert “Perfect and Fearful in Praise”, is a testimony on applying the instrumentality of praise as a weapon for victory. Speaking further, he noted that despite the ups and downs in Nigeria, Nigerians have more than enough to be thankful for.

It is therefore important that we raise the volume of our praise, prayer and worship, he noted. As part of the activities lined up to celebrate this year’s concert, the convener of Luli Concert, Dr. Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo, confirmed that a series of community outreach projects were outlined as part of the activities billed for the concert.

In his words, he noted that it is the duty of everyone to be a part of building the country by contributing positively to the growth and development of the country. “To that end, we will be organising a series of medical outreach programs to cater to the primary healthcare needs of underserved communities in Southwest Nigeria.

We will also host a music masterclass to train young gospel musicians on building their craft. A health fitness walk is also being organised to sensitise the young and old on the importance of physical and mental fitness,” he said.