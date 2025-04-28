… Intercepts Saudi-Bound Cocaine, Arrests 3 Ghanaian Ladies For Trafficking

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a shipment of 46 wraps of cocaine weighing 547 grams hidden in body cream going to Saudi Arabia.

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi yesterday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the intervention came barely a week after NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) uncovered 20 parcels of cocaine.

These, he said, were concealed inside religious books going to Saudi Arabia at a logistics company in Lagos. “The recent seizure was made on Wednesday, April 23 at a courier firm in Lagos.

“Another consignment intercepted the same day includes: 1.8kg pentazocine injection and 60 grams bromazepam tablets heading to Canada,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the Seme border area of Badagry Lagos, three Ghanaian ladies were on Sunday, April 20 arrested at the Gbaji checkpoint by NDLEA operatives. Babafemi said they were arrested while attempting to smuggle a combined 4.8kilograms of Ghana Loud, a strong strain of cannabis into Nigeria.

“The suspects arrested include: Haziza Zubairu, 42; Samirat Mustapha, 43; and Jamila Salifu, 26,” he said. In another development, in Kano, a 60-year-old grandma, Safiya Shamsu was on Friday, April 25 nabbed at Samegu area of Kumbotso LGA with 5.6kg skunk, a strain of cannabis.

Babafemi said another suspect Muntari Labaran, 35, was taken into custody following the seizure of 100 litres of codeine syrup from him at Yelwa area of Dala LGA.

“A total of 3,814.9kg skunk was destroyed on two farms in Ugbodu community, Ovia North East LGA, Edo state on Thursday, April 24.

“This happened when NDLEA operatives raided the plantations where three suspects: Samuel Samson, 26; Daniel Peter, 20; and Abel Edah, 31, were arrested.

