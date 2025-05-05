… Intercepts 942 Explosives Enroute Zamfara, Recovers 314,020 Pills Of Tramadol

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a commercial vehicle loaded with 942 explosives along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway.

The Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja said the vehicle was coming from Nasarawa and heading to Zamfara.

Babafemi said the explosives were concealed in a sack and the subsequent arrest of a 30-year-old suspect, Nura Muhammad.

He said the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.Gen. Buba Marwa, has directed that the suspect and exhibits be transferred to the appropriate security agency for further action.

Meanwhile, five members of a syndicate led by one Aminu Musa were arrested on Wednesday, April 30, by NDLEA operatives at Dangoro market, Kano with 50 blocks of skunk weighing 21.6kg recovered from them.

Also, in Edo State, operatives acting on intelligence on Thursday, May 1, intercepted at Uromi, Esan North-East, a white Toyota bus conveying assorted opioids from Onitsha to Auchi.

