…Intercept Supplies For Terrorists In Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted terrorist logistics heading to Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists enclave in Borno State.

The operation took place on Friday along Maiduguri–Bama Road, after similar terrorist logistics supplies were intercepted in the state a few days earlier. In a statement, spokes- person of Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Colonel Sani Uba, said the troops also detonated an impro- vised explosive device I(ED) along Damboa– Komala Road.

“On December 17, troops of 25 Brigade, while on a main supply route patrol along the Damboa–Komala axis, discovered an IED. “The device was secured and later deto- nated by troops, restoring safety along the route for military and civilian movement.

“In another operation carried out on December 19, troops deployed at a checkpoint along the Mai- duguri–Bama Road inter- cepted a Lagos-registered vehicle with registration number AKD 244 YE,” the statement said.

“The vehicle was con- veying quantities of food items and energy drinks suspected to be intended for Boko Haram and ISWAP elements operat- ing around Kirawa Ward in Gwoza Local Government Area.

“Two suspects were arrested in connection with the interception. Items re- covered included assorted food items, energy drinks, three mobile phones, an identity card, a ring, and sums of cash in both Nigerian naira and CFA francs,” it added.