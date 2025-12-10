…Salah walked alone as Liverpool fought to a crucial victory over Inter Milan.

As Egyptian star Mohamed Salah began his spell out of Liverpool’s starting lineup, the Reds fought hard to secure a vital 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Liverpool took advantage of a contentious penalty as Dominik Szoboszlai’s late strike secured a victory, giving Arne Slot a crucial win following his choice to leave Salah out of the European trip.

Inter Vs Liverpool: How It happened

Liverpool headed to Italy without Salah, who was left out following a fiery post-match outburst in which he criticised the club and Arne Slot.

Despite the off-field drama, Liverpool started brightly against Inter. Curtis Jones forced an early save from Yann Sommer, and Ibrahima Konaté saw a headed goal ruled out after VAR spotted a handball by Hugo Ekitike in the buildup.

Inter responded strongly, with Lautaro Martínez testing Alisson with a sharp save as they sought a halftime lead.

The second half was cagey, with both sides cancelling each other out defensively. Ekitike’s long-range effort was comfortably dealt with by Sommer, while Liverpool’s best chance came when Conor Bradley broke into the box but shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Just as a goalless draw seemed certain, Liverpool were awarded a controversial late penalty after Alessandro Bastoni was judged to have lightly pulled Florian Wirtz. Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up and converted confidently, securing all three points for the Reds.

The win lifts Liverpool to eighth place, level on points with fifth-placed Inter, who have now suffered back-to-back UCL defeats.