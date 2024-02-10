Inter School Swimming Meet Holds Today at Ikoyi Club

A total of 15 schools are set to compete for honours in the first Flutterwave Inter School relay Swimming competition.

The event takes place on Saturday at the swimming section of the Ikoyi Club 1938. Four teams are expected to come from the host club in the event in which the participants will compete in the boys, girls and mixed events.

Some of the schools expected on parade are Avi Cienna Primary, Priory School, Meadow Hall, St Saviors Ikoyi, Supreme Education, Green Spring, Children International School, Temple School, Atlantic School and Lagoon & Whitesand.

The chairman of the Ikoyi Club Swimming section, Ikedichi Kanu, on Thursday stated that all was set for the event. “We are always happy and ea- ger to develop the young ones and this competition is yet another one aimed at bringing out the young talents for exposure.

“Our sponsors, Flutterwave, have been fantastic and we appreciate them in helping to boost the skills of the young swimmers,” Kanu said. A total of 12 events will be competed for by the schools in the one day competition.