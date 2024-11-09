Inter, Napoli clash in high-stakes Serie A tie at San Siro

Share

Inter Milan will welcome Napoli to the San Siro on Sunday night in a highly anticipated Serie A showdown that could reshape the league standings. The hosts come into this clash on a high, having secured a 1-0 win over English giants Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday. With momentum on their side, Simone Inzaghi’s team is determined to reclaim the top spot in Serie A, where they currently trail Napoli by just a single point. Inter’s recent form has been nothing short of impressive, with the Nerazzurri collecting 22 points from their last eight matches across all competitions.

They capped off October with a thrilling 3-2 win against Torino and recently breezed past Empoli with a 3-0 victory. This consistency, combined with their solid track record at home, has made them strong title contenders once again. Despite the absence of Brazilian midfielder Carlos Augusto due to a muscle injury, Inter will be bolstered by the return of captain Nicolo Barella, who is expected to lead the midfield. Inzaghi may also opt to start Marcus Thuram in attack, aiming to keep the offensive tempo high against a resilient Napoli defence. Napoli, on the other hand, will be seeking redemption after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in Naples last weekend— one of their worst performances this season. Manager Antonio Conte, who took over during the summer, is under pressure to ensure a quick turnaround as Napoli looks to hold onto their lead at the top of the table. Having closed October with a notable 2-0 victory over AC Milan, Conte will hope his side can rediscover their form on Sunday. However, the visitors will be missing Slovakian international Stanislav Lobotka due to a thigh injury. Former Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola, who came off the bench against Atalanta, is likely to start.

Ex-Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, who has already netted four Serie A goals this season, will return to familiar territory at the San Siro, while former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is set to command the midfield. Inter Milan boasts a solid record at home against Napoli, having earned 13 points from their last five Serie A meetings at the San Siro. Though Napoli has managed clean sheets in their last four away games, their recent home defeat and Inter’s powerful form make this clash one to watch. With Inter aiming to dethrone Napoli and take command of the Serie A standings, all eyes will be on San Siro for what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Share

Please follow and like us: