Inter Millan, Roma Battle For Gianluca Scamacca

Inter Milan and Roma are ready to rival one another to sign West Ham United striker, Gianluca Scamacca this summer.

According to Italian news outlets, the Nerazzurri and the Giallorossi are the main teams who are trying to sign the 24-year-old after just one season of playing for the Hammers in the Premier League.

However, Inter are keeping their options open. With Romelu now off the table, they are still seeing what opportunities arise.

And one name that has never really left Inter’s radar is that of Scamacca as Inter Millan had already tracked the striker closely whilst he was at Sassuolo.

In the end, Scamacca made the switch to the Premier League instead, joining West Ham United in a big-money move.

The Hammers signed him for a fee of just over €40 million.

However, the 24-year-old never quite lived up to expectations in East London. He could already be on his way after just one season.

According to Gazzetta, Interviews Scamacca is a concrete target and there is a very good chance of Scamacca making the move back to Serie A this summer.

The 24-year-old received surgery to help heal a meniscus tear that had held him back last season.

Now, Scamacca would like to ensure that he is in the right environment to make an impact next season.

Roma are very interested in signing the Italian international.

And for his part, Scamacca is a childhood supporter of the Giallorossi, and so would welcome a move to the Stadio Olimpico.

However, there are questions regarding whether or not Roma could convince West Ham with an offer.

On the other hand, Inter feels that they can make a financially sufficient bid for Scamacca.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri are waiting to see if the conditions for a move will take shape.

Particularly if Inter were to miss out on their other targets in attack, Scamacca would be one of their major targets in attack.