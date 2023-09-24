Inter Milan’s Focused, Motivated – Inzaghi

Inter Millan are looking dangerous this season as they seek to reclaim the title they lost last season to Napoli.

Dimarco’s great goal and the Nerazzurri’s hunger and character are some of the ingredients from Inter’s win away to Empoli, which has seen them win their opening five Serie A 2023/24 fixtures, earning maximum points in the table (15) with 14 goals scored and only one conceded.

Simone Inzaghi said during the post-match conference, “We were patient and played really well. We created loads of chances and were unable to put one away, and then in the last 15 minutes of the first half, we stepped off the pace a little.

But we approached the second half in the right way and Dimarco’s goal helped us with that. Arnautovic? We’ll do tests in the coming days.

It’s the only sour note of the day because he was doing well when he came on.

He felt something in his flexor; we’ll have to wait and see, Pavard. He did really well on the right. He and Matteo played superbly.