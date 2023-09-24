Inter Milan’s Focused, Motivated – Inzaghi

Inter Millan are looking dangerous this season as they seek to reclaim the title they lost last season to Napoli.
Dimarco’s great goal and the Nerazzurri’s hunger and character are some of the ingredients from Inter’s win away to Empoli, which has seen them win their opening five Serie A 2023/24 fixtures, earning maximum points in the table (15) with 14 goals scored and only one conceded.
Simone Inzaghi said during the post-match conference, “We were patient and played really well. We created loads of chances and were unable to put one away, and then in the last 15 minutes of the first half, we stepped off the pace a little.
But we approached the second half in the right way and Dimarco’s goal helped us with that. Arnautovic? We’ll do tests in the coming days.
It’s the only sour note of the day because he was doing well when he came on.
He felt something in his flexor; we’ll have to wait and see, Pavard. He did really well on the right. He and Matteo played superbly.
Pavard has come in highly motivated and has slotted perfectly into the way we want to play; we realise his value to us. He’s a great purchase and needs to carry on as he is doing.
Forward solutions? Arnautovic is a big loss; we know how important it is to have four strikers to be able to rotate.
Obviously, I’ll have to evaluate things we have Klassen and Mkhitaryan who can play higher up the pitch in the second-striker role, but we’ll wait and see about Arnautovic’s return.
There’s also Sensi, another player who will be helpful for us going forward.
Inter don’t need to send out any messages; we have started the league campaign well, but we’ve only played five games.
Everything can change quickly; we need to keep the same motivation and concentration, but there are loads of games to go and we just need to stay on our game. I am very satisfied.
The players know we’ll need everyone and they are all motivated; they’re aware they have to make me think in every training session. Everybody wants to play to help inter achieve it’s goals.