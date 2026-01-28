New Telegraph

January 29, 2026
Inter Milan Win Over Dortmund Leaves Both In Playoffs

Inter Milan scored twice late to secure a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in their final Champions League league-phase match on Wednesday, January 28.

But the victory wasn’t enough to earn a top-eight finish. Both teams will now enter February’s playoffs for a place in the Round of 16.

Federico Dimarco opened the scoring with a brilliant curling free kick in the 81st minute, before Andy Diouf added a stoppage-time goal to end Inter’s three-game losing streak in the competition.

The win lifted Inter to 15 points, narrowly missing out on the top eight, while Dortmund finished with 11 points, also heading into the two-legged playoffs.

Under the Champions League format, the top eight teams in the league phase qualify directly for the Round of 16, while the next 16 compete in playoffs to reach the knockout stage.

