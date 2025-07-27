Inter Milan Renew Push To Sign Lookman

Inter Milan are intensifying efforts to secure the signing of Ademola Lookman from Atalanta before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Serie A giants are eager to bring the Nigerian international to the San Siro, having already seen an initial bid rejected. While Inter have reportedly valued the 26-year-old winger at €40 million, Atalanta are holding out for €50 million.

Despite the current gap in valuation, Inter are expected to reopen negotiations with Atalanta this week in a bid to strike a compromise. Crucially, Lookman has already agreed personal terms with Inter, who are managed by Cristian Chivu.

The former RB Leipzig and Leicester City forward has been in outstanding form for Atalanta, attracting attention not just from Inter but also from Serie A champions Napoli and La Liga contenders Atletico Madrid, who are both monitoring the situation closely.

With just days left in July, Inter are reportedly keen to finalize the deal quickly, hoping to beat off competition from other top European clubs and bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season.