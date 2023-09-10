Inter Milan On Lookout For Napoli’s Eljif Elmas

Serie A giants, Inter Milan are currently on the rise after winning the scudetto two seasons back and getting to the Champions League finals last season.

They are getting back to their old fearsome status once again, and they are currently on the lookout for some of the best players.

The Milan club are keeping an eye on the situation of Napoli midfielder, Eljif Elmas.

Inter failed to land Lazar Samardžić in the summer transfer window as the saga grew complicated due to the involvement of multiple parties.

But they could potentially be preparing to land another Serie A midfielder.

La Repubblica stated that Inter are alert to the possibility of signing Elmas in January and have already proposed a potential move for the midfielder.

The North Macedonian’s future at Napoli is currently uncertain, as his potential renewal at the club is stalled for the time being.

He isn’t seen as a vital part of Luciano Spalletti’s side and there are currently two ideas on the table for the midfielder.

There is the possibility of a deal of €25 million or a swap which involves that value, or Stefano Sensi heading to the Partenopei and Napoli earning €15 million in the potential deal.