Inter, Milan, Juventus, Roma Aim For Victories

A number of high stakes fixtures are on the cards in the Italian top flight this weekend, with title contenders and European hopefuls all seeking vital points as the season enters a decisive phase.

At the Stadio Artemio Franchi, ACF Fiorentina will host Inter Milan in what promises to be one of the standout clashes of the round.

Fiorentina head into the encounter in decent form, having picked up a series of positive results in recent weeks. The return of Moise Kean from injury is expected to boost their attacking options as they look to challenge the visitors.

However, Inter’s consistency and dominance in recent head-to-head meetings give them a slight edge going into the contest.

Despite injury concerns surrounding Lautaro Martinez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Nerazzurri remain formidable and are tipped to secure a narrow away victory in Florence. At the San Siro, AC Milan will be desperate to revive their title ambitions when they welcome Torino FC.

The Rossoneri are still smarting from their recent defeat to SS Lazio and will be keen to respond with a convincing performance in front of their home fans. Injuries to Matteo Gabbia and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could pose challenges, but Milan’s defensive solidity at home is expected to prove decisive.

Torino, who boosted their survival hopes with an emphatic win over Parma Calcio 1913, have struggled on their travels and face an uphill task against a side they have not beaten away in over two decades.

Elsewhere, Juventus FC will look to strengthen their push for a Champions League spot when they take on US Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium.

The Turin giants have shown attacking intent in recent matches but remain vulnerable at the back. With Khephren Thuram sidelined through injury, manager Luciano Spalletti will rely on his squad depth to deliver a crucial home win. Sassuolo, currently midtable, are dealing with several injury concerns and will need a disciplined performance to contain Juventus’ attacking threats.