Inter Lagos Targets Top-Flight Football in Five Years

The management of Inter Lagos Football Club, an emerging force in Nigerian football, has set a target of five years to get promoted to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). Co-founder and CEO of the Nigerian National League (NNL) side, Mr Lanre Vigo, made this projection as the outfit formally launched an exciting event in Lagos yesterday. Vigo expressed the club’s commitment to building a brand that would captivate fans and create a model for football administration in Nigeria.

He emphasised the vision of Inter Lagos to be a unique football club, fostering passion and attracting families to enjoy matches without any sense of threat. Drawing inspiration from football clubs abroad, he aims to engage fans and reignite their interest in attending stadium games. “I am a football agent representing Oshoala, Onyekuru, Uchenna Kanu and a whole lot of others and I will leverage our activists to further push this club.

“We have a five-year plan to get this club to the top flight of the Nigerian league and we are going to follow our plans holistically to make sure we achieve that,” he said, saying as a further plan, the management of Inter Lagos had put a lot of measures in place to ensure that the club would produce national team players regularly and that it would be a club where younger ones would aspire to play for,” he said.

Coach Gabriel Ezema praised the team’s mentality, viewing every match as an opportunity to win, while General Manager Adigwe Gabriel Ikechukwu outlined plans to establish Inter Lagos as a formidable team in the Nigerian league. Captain Kazeem Jubril expressed the players’ excitement and commitment to elevating their careers with Inter Lagos, aiming to make a significant impact on Nigerian football.