New Telegraph

January 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Inter Lagos Secure…

Inter Lagos Secure First Win Of Season, Target Promotion

Referred to as the Pride of Lagos, Inter Lagos at the weekend secured their first win of the current Nigeria National League season after defeating Igbajo United FC 2-0 in front of their fans at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Playing their first game at home this season after narrowly losing to Dakkada FC 1-0 away from home, the team showed class to secure the win, with a goal in each half from Arowolo Jamiu and Egbo Otuke.

Inter Lagos set the tempo early, controlling possession and pinning Igbajo in their half. Favor Aroyameh was instrumental in midfield, orchestrating play with precise passing and creating openings for the forwards.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

EFCC Arrests Katsina Revenue Officials Over Alleged ₦1.3bn Fraud
Read Next

2026 World Cup: Chelle Pledges Support For S’Eagles
Share
Copy Link
×