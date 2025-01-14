Inter Lagos Secure First Win Of Season, Target Promotion

Share

Referred to as the Pride of Lagos, Inter Lagos at the weekend secured their first win of the current Nigeria National League season after defeating Igbajo United FC 2-0 in front of their fans at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Playing their first game at home this season after narrowly losing to Dakkada FC 1-0 away from home, the team showed class to secure the win, with a goal in each half from Arowolo Jamiu and Egbo Otuke.

Inter Lagos set the tempo early, controlling possession and pinning Igbajo in their half. Favor Aroyameh was instrumental in midfield, orchestrating play with precise passing and creating openings for the forwards.

Share

Please follow and like us: