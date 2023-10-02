Inter, Fiorentina Monitoring VfB Stuttgart Serhou Guirassy

Reports suggest that Inter and Fiorentina are both closely monitoring VfB Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old Guinean striker has hit the ground running in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in Stuttgart’s first six league outings.

Inter picked up Marcus Thuram and Marko Arnautovic to bolster their frontline this summer, but the latter has already been sidelined with an injury. The club are already starting to plan ahead for a future replacement for the Bologna loanee.

READ ALSO:

As reported by Italian media via TMW, both Inter and Fiorentina are interested in signing Guirassy in the coming months and have started closely following the 27-year-old.

Contracted to Stuttgart until June 2026, the 27-year-old will likely be an interesting market opportunity in January, although competition for his signature may be high.

In the summer, Fiorentina signed Lucas Beltran and Nzola M’Bala to boost their attack. Neither have opened their accounts in Florence yet.