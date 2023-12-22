Inter Chase Iheanacho As Juve Pursue Boniface

Inter Milan is now in pursuit of Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, while Serie A rivals Juventus have their sights set on Victor Boniface. Iheanacho, 27, has five goals and two assists in 18 appearances for Leicester City in the English Championship.

Aston Villa has emerged as the latest Premier League club expressing interest in the striker, joining Wolves and Crystal Palace in the pursuit of the talented player, nicknamed Senior man. Meanwhile, Boniface has played a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen’s record-breaking Bundesliga run of 25 unbeaten games.

The 22-year-old striker, with 24 goal involvements in 23 appearances, has become a sought-after talent among top Italian clubs. Bayer Leverkusen now values the Super Eagles star at a minimum of 40 million euros, a significant increase from the fee paid for his transfer in the summer.

Reports from Corriere di Torino suggest that Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is actively working on securing Victor Boniface’s signature next summer, with Milan also expressing interest in the talented striker.