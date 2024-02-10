Inter Can Take Care of Resurgent Roma

Inter established themselves as serious frontrunners in the Serie A title race last Sunday, beating Juventus 1-0 at the San Siro, and they can keep their winning run going away to Roma. That victory put Inter on 57 points in the standings, giving them a four-point lead over Juve in second and an eight-point advantage over Milan in third. It was also their sixth win on the spin in all competitions and their eighth successive match without defeat.

As part of that run they lifted the Italian Super Cup and it is fair to say they are in high spirits right now. With the red-hot Lautaro Martinez leading the attack, they should ease past Roma. The hosts have enjoyed a resurgence of their own under Danielle De Rossi, who has won his first three games in charge since replacing Jose Mourinho in the dugout.

However, those wins were only against Verona, Salernitana and Cagliari and this match represents a big step-up in quality. Inter are the bet to win the game and they should also keep things tight at the back. They have conceded only ten goals in Se- rie A this season and have kept clean sheets in each of their last four games against Lazio, Napoli, Fiorentina and Juventus, so look worth a bet to win 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.