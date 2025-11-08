It will be a thrilling Sunday in Serie A as Inter Milan, Bologna, and AS Roma take on tough opponents in key league fixtures. At the Stadio Giuseppe Inter battle Lazio, Bologna face Napoli, as Roma seek redemption Meazza, Inter host Lazio in one of the weekend’s biggest matches.

The Nerazzurri are chasing the Serie A title and come into the game after back to back wins over Fiorentina and Verona. With Marcus Thuram back and Lautaro Martinez in fine scoring form, Inter look ready to continue their good run.

Lazio are unbeaten in six games but have injury worries, including Gigot, Dele Bashiru, and Castellanos, and have struggled in Milan. Elsewhere, Bologna will aim to extend their unbeaten streak to eight matches when they play Napoli.

Thiago Motta’s side have impressed with strong attacking play, but Napoli missing Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne — are still searching for consistency under Antonio Conte.

With both sides battling injuries, a draw could be on the cards. In Rome, AS Roma host Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico hoping to bounce back from their narrow loss to AC Milan.

Without injured star Paulo Dybala, Artem Dovbyk is expected to lead the attack. Udinese, winless in their last three away games and poor in Rome, face a difficult challenge against a determined Roma side. With all three matches set to impact the title race, fans can expect plenty of drama and goals across Italy this weekend.