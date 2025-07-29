Inter, Atalanta Meet Over Lookman Transfer

Top Inter Milan bosses plan to meet with their Atalanta counterparts early this week to advance talks over the transfer of Ademola Lookman.

A new meeting is anticipated in the coming days, possibly today at the Lega meeting, which will provide an opportunity for a direct discussion between Giuseppe Marotta and Antonio Percassi.

The upcoming week might be crucial in advancing the negotiations between Inter and Atalanta for the Super Eagles forward.

After several weeks of discussions and an initial offer being turned down, Inter are prepared to present a new proposal in the hope of persuading Atalanta to part with their winger.

The stances of the two clubs have remained steadfast, with Atalanta’s demands and Inter’s proposal being considered inadequate thus far.

Sky Sport reported that Inter are planning to enhance their offer in the coming days. Atalanta are still asking for 50 Million Euros for the player and officially appears unwilling to lower their demands.