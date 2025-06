Share

Champions League runners-up Inter Milan have appointed Parma boss Cristian Chivu as manager.

The 44-year-old, a former defender and youth team coach at Inter, leaves Parma after only 13 games in charge and replaces Simone Inzaghi.

The former Romania international was appointed by Parma in February – his first senior coaching role – winning three games as he steered Parma to Serie A safety.

