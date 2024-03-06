Intensifying inflation fight reignites growth concerns

Although the recent meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was held over a week ago, reactions are still trailing its outcome. Reason: the committee’s decision to strongly respond to the key issues of rising inflation and naira weakness, by hiking the benchmark interest rate- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by a substantial +400bps to 22.75 per cent from 18.75 per centthe highest level recorded since 2006- and increasing the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) from 32.5 per cent to 45.0 per cent, has triggered a debate among financial experts about the extent to which the measures will negatively impact economic growth and whether they will really help to tackle rising prices.

Financial experts’ reactions

For instance, reacting to the outcome of the MPC meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, contended that contrary to the stance of members of the committee, the hike in MPC and CRR will not have a significant impact on inflation, but will rather further negatively affect the country’s real sector, which was already grappling with several macroeconomic challenges. He stated: “The increase of Monetary Policy Rate(MPR) from 18.75 per cent to 22.5 per cent; and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) from 32.5 per cent to 45 per cent pose a major risk to the financial intermediation role of banks in the Nigerian economy. The increase would constrain the capacity of banks to support economic growth and investment, especially in the real sector of the economy because the increases are quite significant. “Although the decision was consistent with the typical policy response of the central banks globally, it failed to reckon with domestic peculiarities. The key drivers of Nigeria inflation are largely supply-side variables, and the CBN ways and means financing. Over the last two years, there had been persistent monetary policy tightening, yet there has not been any significant impact on the inflationary pressures. If anything, the general price level had been continuously on the increase.” According to him, “the credit situation in the economy is already very tight, with lending rate ranging between 25 -30 per cent. The Nigerian banks are yet to live up to their financial intermediation role because of these constraining factors.” The CPPE boss also noted that the transmission effects of monetary policy on the Nigeria economy were still very weak. He said: “In the Nigerian context, price levels are not interest sensitive. Supply side issues are much more profound drivers of inflation. “The new dramatic increase in MPR to 22.5 per cent hike means that the cost of credit to the few private sector operators that have exposure to bank credits will increase which will impact their operating costs, prices of their products and profit margins, amidst very challenging operating conditions.” He suggested that the CBN should urgently “accelerate the process of increased capitalization of the development finance institutions to create a concessionary financing window for the real sector and the small businesses.” Also, in its reaction, investment firm, Comercio Partners, said that the MPC’s decisions were likely to impose grater strain one economic activities and could “exacerbate the unemployment issue confronting the Nigerian economy.” According to the firm, while the MPC’s decisions reiterate the CBN’s commitment to maintain price stability, the apex bank should “have taken a more subtle approach in its fight against inflation, “given that recent data on inflation, unemployment, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP), shows signs of weaknesses in the economy.” Specifically, the firm stated: “The CBN’s move to hike interest rate by 400bps, putting the MPR figure at 22.75 per cent, is expected to cause increased strain on the economy, especially businesses. The country, despite its resilience, might not have enough room to contain the latest hike in interest rates. “The economy, which currently faces a series of fluctuating social and economic challenges, may be pushed further into devastation as an increase in the minimum cost of borrowing in the economy may likely cause a slowdown in the corporate sector, leading to a decline in the stock market. “Also, with this move, it is expected that the fixed-income space may see a sell-off as an increased interest rate makes old fixedincome securities unattractive, causing a fall in their prices and accompanied by increased yield. It is also expected that new issues both in the public and private spaces will attract higher yields.

“Lastly, on the macroeconomic front, despite the increased interest rate likely to cause a slowdown in GDP growth and stock appreciation, the move may exacerbate the unemployment issue confronting the Nigerian economy. Although doubtful, we may see some degree of easing in the inflation figures before the end of the year.” Similarly, in their reaction to the MPC’s decisions, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank stated: “The decision to raise interest rates aims to curb inflationary pressures by reducing the availability of credit and slowing down consumer spending. “However, this move is likely to increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, potentially dampening consumption activities in the short term. The MPC’s acknowledgment of the delicate balance between stimulating growth and containing inflation reflects the complexity of the macroeconomic landscape, where rising inflation threatens to erode purchasing power and exacerbate socio-economic disparities.” They further stated: “The CBN’s monetary policy stance, characterised by a delicate balancing act between inflation containment and growth stimulation remains critical. As global economic uncertainties persist and domestic structural reforms unfold, policymakers must remain vigilant and proactive in addressing emerging risks. Effective coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities will be crucial in navigating the country towards sustainable economic recovery and prosperity.” However, commenting on the MPC’s hiking of the MPR, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) said that while it may only partly reduce inflation, it was a necessary move. According to the analysts, short term implications of the MPR hike include, sharp correction of the stock market, increase in lending rates increase across the country, rise in borrower default rates, naira appreciation, significant increase in the level of national savings and reduction in propensity to consume.

MPC communique

Interestingly, the communique released by the MPC at the end of its two-day meeting in Abuja on February 27 clearly shows that members of the committee considered the impact of further tightening of monetary policy on growth. The communiqué stated: “The Committee’s decisions were centered on the current inflationary and exchange rate pressures, projected inflation, and rising inflation expectations. Members were concerned about the persistent rise in the level of inflation and emphasised the Committee’s commitment to reverse the trend as the balance of risk leaned towards rising inflation. “The Committee, however, acknowledged the trade-off between the pursuit of output growth and taming inflation but was convinced that an enduring output expansion is possible only in an environment of low and stable inflation. “Members noted the decision to transit to an inflation targeting framework as essential to addressing the persistence of inflationary pressures in the economy and commended the fiscal authority for their invaluable support. In the opinion of the Committee, the options available for decision were to either hold or hike the policy rate to offset the persisting inflationary pressure.” The statement further said: “The major factors driving inflationary pressure remain exchange rate pass-through, rising cost of energy, high fiscal deficits, and lingering security challenges in major food-producing areas. “In addition, global factors such as tight financial conditions and trade disruptions from ongoing geopolitical tensions, remain significant upside risks to the outlook for domestic inflation. Staff forecasts therefore indicate that inflation will remain on an upward trajectory in the near term before commencing a descent. “Real GDP growth improved in Q4’23 to 3.46 per cent, compared with 2.54 per cent in the previous quarter, driven by improvements in both the oil and non-oil sectors. The recent improvement in the oil sector was due to the combined impact of increase in crude oil production and a relatively high price in Q4’23. Forecasts indicate that the economy will grow in 2024 by 3.38 per cent (CBN), 3.88 per cent (FGN) and 3.00 per cent (IMF).”

Conclusion

But while some analysts do agree with the CBN that inflation is a monster that must be tamed, the general view in financial circles is that the fiscal authorities should support the apex bank’s measures by introducing creative policies that will help shield Nigerians from the negative effects of surging interest rates and boost growth.