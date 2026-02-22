Intensifying Campaign Against Climate Change Challenges

The Federal Government and the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) lays more emphasis on climate change mitigation strategies. SUCCESS NWOGU reports

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Environment, has stated that Nigeria has advanced its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) process with the validation of a comprehensive framework to address climate-related challenges.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mahmud Kambari, also said the Federal Government, with support from the Green Climate Fund(GCF) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has achieved significant progress in upscaling the NAP process over the years. Kambari, represented by Deputy Director in the Department of Climate Change (DCC), Victoria Pwola, spoke at stakeholders’ consultative workshop on the development of concept notes to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for Nigeria’s NAP in Abuja.

He said Nigeria has completed a climate risk assessment across all geopolitical and agro-ecological zones, alongside an economic appraisal, an adaptation finance strategy, and a monitoring and evaluation framework.

“As a nation, we stand at a critical juncture where climate risks ranging from extreme weather events to environmental degradation continues to threaten our socio-economic stability, food systems, public health, infrastructure, and national development aspirations.”

HEDA

Chairman, HEDA, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, called for greater investment in climate mitigation programmes. He lamented that the physical and socioeconomic manifestations of climate change were increasingly visible across Nigeria, as climate change has affected not only the ecology of the systems impacted, but also the livelihoods and survival of millions. According to him, estimates for the costs of these risks are expected to rise to $450 billion by 2050 , if appropriate and effective steps were not taken, such as, policy/development plan adjustments, additional resources, etc.

He said: “For instance, in 2012, due to inadequate adaptive strategies and capabilities, Nigeria lost N2.6 trillion from flooding that ravaged many states of the federation while the floods that affected the Central and Southern parts of Nigeria resulted in $16 billion losses.”

He explained that being concerned with assessment of climate programmes, HEDA recently carried out studies, which had been documented in a publication titled: ‘Enhancing Accountability in Climate Adaptation Finance in Nigeria: Synthesis Report and Case Studies on Ecological Fund’ He stated that Nigeria was highly vulnerable to the vagaries of climate change, adding that in the semi-arid north, communities grapple with recurrent droughts and declining rainfall; in the coastal south, rising sea levels and storm surges erase land and settlements; and across the nation, heat extremes and flooding have become defining risks.

He noted that the recent 2022-2024 nationwide flooding that affected 34 out of 36 states, destroyed thousands of hectares of farmlands, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people, with consequential health issues, indeed underscored the urgency for national adaptation to the menace. According to him, without decisive action, climate change impacts would threaten not only lives and livelihoods, but also Nigeria’s aspiration to reach upper- middle-income status by 2050.

He stated that the peculiarity of Nigeria’s immediate challenge towards climate crises of intensifying floods, increased droughts, heat-waves, and sea-level rise, ocean acidification, changing weather patterns, call for prioritisation of climate adaptation for survival, pressing necessity to protect lives and livelihoods, and the country’s development prospects both now and in the future.

According to him, this priority is reflected in national policy commitments like, the most recent Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0), National Climate Change Policy, Climate Change Act (2021), and National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Framework. Yet, financing for adaptation remains inadequate, fragmented, and weakly-monitored.

He stated that the Ecological Fund, one of Nigeria’s main domestic financing mechanisms for environmental challenges, captures this challenge, demonstrating both the potential of adaptation finance, and the need to strengthen governance for achievement of beneficial climate adaptation financing in Nigeria, and the African continent.

Suraju said: “This study examined how adaptation finance is managed and delivered in Nigeria, with a particular focus on Ecological Fund at selected case studies in Borno, Niger and Ondo states.

Using three entry points: expenditure verification, institutional capacity assessment and community-level outcomes, the study considers the processes involved in how climate adaptation funds achieve their intended purpose; how institutions leverage and administer the Ecological Fund for climate adaptation projects and how affected communities experience the impacts of climate funds. Project selection drew on official records of Ecological Fund Projects between 2015 and 2022.

“Selection criteria included type of intervention (soil erosion and flood control, drought/ desertification, pollution control), geographic distribution, implementation status, and feasibility of field verification.

Data collection relied primarily on qualitative methods. Key Informant Interviews were conducted with government officials and climate finance stakeholders, including civil society organisations (CSOs), to understand institutional practices. In-depth interviews with community leaders and residents provided insights into project relevance, quality, and impact, while field visits to project sites also corroborated evidence of project delivery.

“The study found that at the institutional level, State Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) often lacked the technical capacity to classify or design climate projects, and their roles in Ecological Fund management were also minimal.

Furthermore, allocations remained difficult to trace or link with climate policy commitments across ministries, due to lack of institutionalised budgettracking for Climate Finance.

The National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), though mandated by Climate Change Act 2021, to coordinate national responses, has not effectively extended its oversight to Ecological Fund allocations or spending. As a result, states operate unilaterally, leading to unethical duplication, fragmentation, and diversion of intervention funds, as well as, withholding of information.”

He added: “The Ecological Fund has the potential to serve as an anchor for Nigeria’s climate adaptation efforts. Yet, low community awareness and participation in Ecological Fund-supported projects, weak accountability, lack of transparency in fund flows, poor coordination, monitoring, evaluations, inability of beneficiaries to link intervention projects with actual funding or long-term adaptation outcomes, and lack of climate adaptation finance tracking, continue to undermine the impacts of the Ecological Fund.

“To enhance climate adaptation finance in Nigeria therefore, calls for critical adaptation funds accountability trackers unique to the Nigerian context, strengthening transparency in expenditure verification, building technical capacity at both federal and state levels, and embedding community priorities into planning,” Executive Secretary HEDA, Suliamon Arigbabu said. Arigbabu, said that climate change, which appears to induce severe extreme weather events that lead to a broad spectrum of generally-adverse effects on overall public health, is a global issue that affects all countries and most sectors.

He added that Climate change encompasses weather and climate disaster events, such as, severe storms and flooding, tropical cyclones, extreme temperatures or heat, droughts, declining air quality, wildfires, and human displacements, among other environmental degradations, but each with human and structural losses.

According to him, climate change “is therefore one of the most significant challenges facing our planet and human civilisation, along with associated climate change-induced and climate-enhanced worsening human health, including changing disease patterns.”

He noted that it was also earlier attested at the United Nations that, climate change is the greatest threat the world has ever faced and even, as succinctly put by Ferreira 3, record breaking extreme weather and climate events have become the new normal. Interestingly, climate change is also described as a global inter-governmental complex challenge, with its influence over various components of the ecological, environmental, socio-political, and socio-economic disciplines.

He stated that the study discovered that extreme weather events with rapid-onset changes like, flash flooding, storm surge, increased temperatures, as well as, slow onset changes like drought, erosion, coastal flooding, sea level rises, and heat-waves are also impacting adversely on the food system, energy, transport, tourism, industries, and diverse other sustainable development systems; while constraining the country’s socio-economic development goals as well.

Nigeria’s vast geography spans a range of climate-sensitive zones: from the arid and semi-arid Northern regions, where desertification and drought threaten agricultural productivity.

“The study also found out that rising temperatures and receding vegetation belts also drive land degradation, which in turn fuels competition for the shrinking arable land.

These stressors are somehow linked to the deepening herder-farmer conflicts, mass migration, and food insecurity. “In the South, especially, in the Niger Delta region, climate-induced environmental challenges, including flooding, and saline encroachment exacerbate socio-economic marginalisation of the communities.

The region is further aggravated by massive environmental pollution, as a result of oil-production and oil-processing activities over the years.

“The humid Southern and Coastal zones are increasingly impacted by flooding, saltwater intrusion, and sea-level rise. Coastal areas like Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Ondo, Rivers, and Mokwa, in Niger State, are also witnessing more frequent extreme rainfall events, and flash or intense floods, mostly due to overwhelming inadequate urban drainage systems.

The spatial NorthSouth disparity in the event of ecological consequences, as a result of climate change remains a major challenge to national development, and makes climate change an urgent development issue. This is especially because local communities face intense erosion of resilience capacities, and weakening of social infrastructures,” Arigbabu noted.

Humanity affected

HEDA Researcher, Mayowa Shobo, said that HEDA found out that livelihoods were also affected, due to intensive rainfalls, and also, the release of water from Lagdo dam in Cameroon, further impacted livelihoods of Nigerians across 34 states.

He said that furthermore, estimates from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) indicated that over four million people (including 1.9 million children) in Nigeria have experienced direct impacts from such floods, with places like Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Jigawa, Kogi, Lagos, and Niger states regarded as flood hotspots.

Such severe floods, including the ones that occurred nation-wide in 2016, 2018, and 2022, were a key driver in forced migrations, vector-borne and waterborne diseases like malaria, cholera, typhoid fever, and diarrhoea; as well as, human mobility, and displacement of many families.

He said: “Climate change impacts also range from mere shifting weather patterns that threaten food production, to large-scale sea level rises that increase the risk of catastrophic flooding.

Beyond floods however, overall climate impacts affect the agricultural sector, with crop yields as low as, just about 1.0 per cent of farmlands being irrigated, due to receding water levels; thereby, causing reduced food produce, and adding to increased food insecurity. Under a business-as-usual scenario, agricultural productivity in general could decline between 10.0 and 25.0 per cent, by 2080 as predicted.

But, for some areas in the Northern parts of the country, the decline in yields of rain-fed agriculture could be as much as 50.0 per cent . “Climate change is also an additional stress to water security, Nigeria inclusive.

The case of rapidly shrinking Lake Chad (in the North-Eastern part of the country), from about 45,000 km in 1960, to less than 3,000 km 2 in 2007, has been attributed mainly to changes in the climatic conditions over the region towards increasing aridity.

As of 2020, about 13 million people in the Lake Chad Basin required humanitarian assistance, as the Lake receded by more than 90.0 per cent of its original size. The current situation in the Lake Chad region therefore, provides good empirical evidence of apparent, but complex,