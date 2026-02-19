Intensify Supplications For Nigeria, Etsu Nupe Tells Muslims

The Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, has urged the Muslims to intensify prayers during the holy month of Ramadan for the return of permanent peace in Nigeria.

According to him, prayer remains the most effective weapon against any form of challenge. Abubakar made the call yesterday in Bida to felicitate the Muslims on the commencement of fasting.

The Etsu Nupe, who is also the chairman of the Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, said that security challenges such as insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping would be overcome through ceaseless and fervent prayers by the Muslim faithful in the holy month of Ramadan.