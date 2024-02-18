Intensify Fight Against Poverty, Insecurity – Catholic Bishops Tell Govt

The Catholic Bishops of the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province comprising of Lagos Archdiocese, Ijebu Ode and Abeokuta Dioceses, have urged the President Bola Tinubu-led government to intensify determination to secure the citizenry and alleviate their sufferings beyond distributing palliatives. The leaders also urged Christians to intensify prayers for the nation and not give up as the true security and prosperity of the country lie in the hands of the Almighty God.

The Bishops made the appeal in a communique made available to Sunday Telegraph that was issued at the end of their first plenary meeting for 2024 held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Mayland, Lagos. They stated partly: “So we urge the government to show greater determination to alleviate the suffering of our people beyond the unsustainable palliatives being touted now.

We sympathise with all victims of insecurity: the ongoing slaughter of people in their villages that became notorious since the killings on Christmas Eve in Plateau State, in Southern Kaduna among others; the activities of kidnappers in Federal Capital Territory; the unknown gunmen in South East and so-called bandits in North etc. “We pray to God to grant eternal rest to the dead, healing to the injured and restoration to the displaced. We however call on our political leaders and security agencies to improve upon their efforts and bring these threats to a good life to an end.

People are already tired and dismissive of the assurances that come from government and security agencies after each destruction of life and property. “We urge citizens of our country never to give up on praying for the country but also never to relent in holding our leaders accountable for their actions and inaction in the course of their stewardship.”

On saying no to blessing of same-sex unions, they expressed “total agreement with the position of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, and that of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM)”, while affirming that the teaching of the Catholic Church on marriage “as the union of a man and a woman in a stable and exclusive relationship, open to bearing children, remains the same”, and that the Catholic faithful should be guided by the Church’s teaching on human sexuality.