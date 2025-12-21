Intel Without Action: Concerns Over Growing Cases Of Avoidable Deaths, Abductions

For almost two decades, Nigeria has battled the nagging issue of insecurity, particularly in Northern Nigeria. But state and non-state actors have expressed worry about avoidable deaths and abductions occasioned by the failure to act on intelligence reports. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN dwells on the agonies of preventable attacks and how Intel can be better put to use in the face Nigeria’s security challenges.

Described as one of the worst mass abductions in Nigeria, armed men invaded St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in the dusty village of Papiri, Niger State on November 21, stealing over 300 children and teachers.

For some parents of the victims, it was one calamity that could have been avoided if security agencies had heeded the call to protect the school, leaving them with the option of recruiting volunteer guards that fled on sighting gun-wielding men, who deposited sorrow and tears in families.

“Neither the police, nor the military nor the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps responded to our demands,” Dauda Gwanja, whose 15-year-old son Zakariya was among the pupils abducted from St Mary’s school in Papiri village, told Reuters.

Also, in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, another parent, Smaila Livinus, whose son, Shilekeni and cousin, Mercy Yohanna, were equally abducted in the Catholic school, said it was the second abduction involving his family members in two months.

According to him, his family had earlier coughed up N5.2 million to secure the release of his uncle from his abductors. Smaila, who had earlier lost a child, said his friend died because he could not bear the pain and shock occasioned by the abduction of his two children.

“I have a friend, Anthony, who couldn’t bear it when he heard his two children were among those kidnapped. He died. Maybe, because he hadn’t lost a child before. There is another one who has four children– one in secondary school, two in primary school.

The three children were all abducted. If a child is dead, you know the child is dead but if the child is not dead, you don’t know their condition,” he told Sunday Telegraph. According to Vice-President Kashim Shettima, terrorists have massacred over 100,000 Nigerians, with over two million displaced.

In Northern Nigeria in particular, armed gangs, reports say, routinely kidnap schoolchildren for ransom. But concerns are rife over what some observers described as avoidable deaths and abductions despite intelligence reports ahead of attacks by gunmen.

Who gave the order?

Unlike the Niger abduction where parents bemoaned the absence of security agents, military personnel were withdrawn about 45 minutes before bandits abducted over 300 students and teachers at Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, according to the Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Wondering why the military would be withdrawn at 3:00am, only to pave the way for bandits to strike 45 minutes later, the governor called for an investigation into the matter.

“As a responsive government, when we received intelligence on a possible attack, we summoned a security meeting. The security agencies assured us that all was well and that personnel would be mobilised to the school. The military was deployed, but they later withdrew by 3 am, and by 3:45 am, the incident happened.”

“Who authorised the military to withdraw? How did security personnel pull out at such a critical time? That is our concern. We have asked the military to investigate and identify who gave that order.” In a statement, President Bola Tinubu expressed worry that the Kebbi abduction happened despite intelligence reports.

Tinubu further stated that there was a need for Nigerians to cooperate with security agents to conquer Nigeria’s security challenges. “Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don’t cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe.

“I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges,” he said.

Although all the 24 schoolgirls in the camp of bandits have regained freedom, the Defence Headquarters, reports say, had begun investigating the sudden withdrawal of military personnel from the school shortly before the abduction.

Dapchi disappointment

On February 19, 2018, no fewer than 110 students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, were abducted by gunmen. According to Amnesty International, its investigation revealed that Nigerian security forces failed to act on advance warnings that a convoy of Boko Haram fighters was heading towards the town. Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International’s Nigeria Director, described as inexcusable the security lapses that allowed the abduction to take place without any tangible attempt to prevent it.

“The authorities appear to have learned nothing from the abduction of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State in 2014 and failed to ensure protection for civilians in Northeast Nigeria, specifically girls’ schools,” he said. “Evidence available to Amnesty International suggests that there are insufficient troops deployed in the area, and that an absence of patrols and the failure to respond to warnings and engage with Boko Haram contributed to this tragedy.

“The Nigerian authorities have failed in their duty to protect civilians, just as they did in Chibok four years ago. Despite being repeatedly told that Boko Haram fighters were heading to Dapchi, it appears that the police and military did nothing to avert the abduction.” Ojigho added.

The body said it gathered testimonies from multiple credible sources showing that the Nigerian army and police received multiple calls up to four hours before the raid on Dapchi, but did not take effective measures to stop the abduction or rescue the girls after they were taken by Boko Haram fighters.

It added that the first call was made to the army command in Geidam, 54km from Dapchi, informing them that Boko Haram fighters had been seen at Futchimiram heading to Gumsa, a village about 30km from Dapchi, stating that the evidence documented by Amnesty International showed that the military did nothing to engage with Boko Haram and ensure the protection of civilians.

According to Amnesty International, a police source in Dapchi revealed that officers fled because they feared that Boko Haram fighters would overpower them.

Sorrow, tears, blood in Yelwata

Before gunmen killed over 100 people in Yelwata, Benue State, a leaked memo revealed that the Department of State Services (DSS) alerted military authorities of imminent attacks on several communities, an online newspaper, The Cable reported.

In the leaked memo dated May 13, the department for State Services alerted the Defence Headquarters that suspected “Fulani militias” were planning to attack settlements in Awe LGA, Nasarawa State and Tiv settlements, including border communities between Nasarawa and Benue states by “suspected armed Fulani mercenaries.”

“The militias are currently hibernating at Amako and Igbabo forest located between Mkoma and Doka villages in Doma LGA and Ikom forest, located few kilometers away from Yelwata-Udei-Ukohol and Kadarko Railway in Keana LGA and are planning to attack Agatu, Gwer West/Gwer East/part of Makurdi LGA, as well as Guma and Loko Communities, all in Benue State,” the memo partly read.

Reacting, former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and now Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa(rtd), revealed that in spite of the fact that troops had been deployed to Yelwata on the day the attack happened, they were misled by another fake intelligence that suggested another village was being attacked by bandits. “There was a fake attack in the other village. When the troops moved in, that was when they (the attackers) struck Yelwata.”

Why intelligence reports are useless -Ejiofor

Commenting, former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, said the failure of security agencies to act on intelligence could be traced to lack of capacity.

He said: “I know that some of the issues like failure to act on intelligence is due to lack of capacity on the part of action agencies. But the obvious one that is worrisome is the one that they have been deployed based on intelligence and people were withdrawn. Who ordered the withdrawal and why? I expect the government to institute a highpowered enquiry to unravel the reasons behind the withdrawal.

Who ordered it? And for what purpose?” Shedding more light on why intelligence reports sometimes yield no results, he explained: “Again, the reason intelligence reports are not acted upon is lack of capacity on the part of the action agencies.

Capacity in terms of technology. Capacity in terms of reach to such areas. Some of these places are ungoverned spaces, and when you get to these places, there might not be communication in terms of network failures.” Going down memory lane, he added: “The Chibok case is a compromise on the part of politicians and the military. Recall that in the Chibok case, schools were ordered closed but some remained open before the incident happened.”

Asymmetric warfare complicated – Gen Adeosun

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph newspaper, former Chief of Policy and Plans (CPPLANS) of the Nigerian Army, General Lamidi Adeosun(rtd), explained that providing intelligence reports was not enough, noting that how early they are provided and getting them across to the right people are equally important.

Reacting to the Kebbi abduction and the previous cases, where intelligence reports were said to be provided ahead of attacks, he asserted: “If they claim intelligence was available, how early was it available? Who was it made available to? Who is supposed to act? If I have information that a school is about to be attacked, I pass it to vigilantes or the police.

The police would also do their assessment before they deploy to the place. It is not that the deployment would be done immediately. Even if you want to visit somebody, unless the person has fruits or drinks, the person would have to make preparations to host you. That is how it is in security too.

These people that are deployed have their specific tasks in all the places. So, when this information comes, if policemen are deployed in a Local Government headquarters, maybe they have just one or two vehicles and the incident is already happening somewhere, they have detailed a vehicle, with some to go there. The second vehicle has also to be detailed to other places.

If information comes that this (an attack)is going to happen, they would want to make their plan to source for another vehicle before they can move resources to that location. These are some of the little things underneath if intelligence does not come early enough and to the specific body that is supposed to act and even the limitations of the body that is supposed to act.”

When reminded that there were reports that there was intelligence that Yelwata would be attacked a month before it was invaded, he said: “Well, if the Defence Headquarters was alerted that Yelwata would be attacked and Yelwata is not a battalion location, all they could do would be to patrol the location because that is not their base. And if they are patrolling, that’s part of the reasons asymmetric warfare is very difficult. You pass the information to the nearest deployment to Yelwata, which could be 5km to 10km away.

The best they could do is keep patrolling. Because if they say they are attacking Yelwata, that’s not specific. If the information is on a particular week, troops can be deployed for one or two weeks. Thereafter, they would pull out. As they are deploying the troops, the informant on ground would have told them not to come. When they withdraw, informants tell them to come and strike or act immediately. This is the problem. It is a complicated issue.”

‘Escalating insecurity about 2027 elections’

According to Adeosun, the rising wave of kidnappings and mindless killings in Nigeria cannot be divorced from the politics of 2027. He, however, added that the war against insecurity could never be won by security agents alone. “If we leave this battle for security forces, we will never win.

It is a battle for all of us. Those that are making money from this problem, they are not on the side of the government; they are on the side of making money.

Those who are benefitting on the side of religion, they are not on the side of the government; they are on the side of religion. When you juxtapose all of this, you would discover that it would take all of us to win this battle. Not the security forces alone.”

On why politics is responsible for the upsurge in insecurity, he remarked: “ People are playing politics with a lot of things. We were in this country when it was said openly that some people said they would make this country ungovernable for a particular person that was here.

We saw it happen. Is that not politics? Is the resurgence about insecurity that is escalating now not fuelled by politics? Is it not fuelled by politics of 2027? Why are we deceiving ourselves?” When told that insecurity has always been a problem, he said: “ Why the escalation now? As people are dying, some people are benefitting from it. That’s why the thing keeps festering.”

Politicians fund terrorism – Ex-CDS Irabor

Nigeria’s Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, accused some political actors of deliberately funding terrorism to make their opponents look incompetent. In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, Irabor asserted that some individuals had already been “called to question.”

“Some politicians have not taken advantage of the state of under-governance, as it were, to perhaps gain some form of leverage to give the impression that they can do better.

“Others perhaps want to give an impression, to score the point that there is poor governance, they could also instigate a certain crisis in one way or the other. Those who believe that it’s purely political, maybe, have their argument from that angle.

For me, it will be wrong…I believe there are a lot of individuals who have been called to question. It’s not for public consumption.” He added: “There is nothing new. Perhaps one may assume that it’s new is the fact that there are external dimensions.

Because there are newer ways, tools available to these criminal elements. That is the reason not only did the number increase, but also the violence that they unleash on the people has also changed. “Over a long period, we thought that we were on the winning streak… then suddenly we now found that it is like we have reversed all the gains that we have made, and it’s so worrisome.”

‘Some people sponsor insecurity to discredit govt’

For retired Assistant Inspector General of Police(AIG) Olatoye Durosinmi, Nigeria’s security situation is a product of the plan of enemies of the state, who are bent on making the government appear clueless.

“Nigeria’s security situation is self-inflicted. Most of what is happening is sponsored by enemies of the state. You can’t tell me that we have attacks in Kebbi, attacks in Kwara, attacks in Niger, almost simultaneously.

It means there are people out there, who are out to discredit the Federal Government and make the government look like they don’t know what they are doing. This problem is being sponsored by enemies of the state. Those who are sponsoring insecurity should be looked for and sanctioned,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

“Let me tell you. There are some people in this country who budget for insecurity. They want to see that these things continue to happen. That should be for political reasons. It is to create fear and make Nigerians feel they are not safe,” he added.

Nigeria paying price for neglecting police – Durosinmi

Durosinmi said 80 per cent of Nigeria’s security problems would have been solved if Nigeria had not neglected the police. He said: “All these things are happening because of the total neglect of the Nigeria Police Force for a very long time.

If the police had been properly equipped and the right number of people recruited and trained, with enabling technology, police would reduce Nigeria’s insecurity problem by 80 per cent.

We are paying the price for neglecting the police. “Nigeria needs to revamp the policing system. The nation neglected the police for a long time. We are paying the price for the neglect of a very important agency of internal security.”