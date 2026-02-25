A civil society group, the Civic Alliance for Security Accountability (CASA), has described the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Frank Mba, as a disciplined and reform-minded officer who served Nigeria with integrity, professionalism and uncommon commitment to duty for 34 years.

The group made this remark against the backdrop of changes in the hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force following the retirement of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the confirmation of AIG Tunji Disu as his successor.

With the confirmation of Disu as Acting IGP, about 29 senior officers who are above the incoming Acting IGP, in order of seniority, are expected to exit the Force in line with established service rules.

DIG Mba, who joined the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992, the same day as the newly appointed Acting IGP Disu. has spent 34 years in service and would have statutorily retired in April next year upon completing the mandatory 35 years in service.

The Secretary-General of CASA, Moses Akinlotan, in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, said Mba’s career trajectory reflected discipline, merit and loyalty to the institution and wished the new Acting IGP, Tunji Disu, a successful tenure in office.

“DIG Frank Mba represents the finest ideals of professional policing in Nigeria. In an era when public confidence in institutions is constantly tested, he stood out as an officer who combined intellect, courage and ethical discipline in the discharge of his duties,” Akinlotan said.

He added, “For 34 solid years, he served this country with integrity and commitment. From investigations to operations, administration and public communication, he brought depth, clarity and professionalism to every assignment.”

Akinlotan dismissed insinuations in some quarters that Mba was elevated above his seniors in the Force, describing such claims as unfounded.

“Contrary to the opinion of some critics, DIG Mba was never promoted above his seniors. His rise through the ranks followed due process and the established order of seniority. His career progression was based on merit, experience, continuous academic qualification and competence, not favouritism,” he said.

Mba, an alumnus of the University of Lagos, obtained his LLB (Hons) before proceeding to the Nigerian Law School, Abuja, where he was called to the Bar in 2002. He later earned a Master’s Degree in Law with Distinction from the University of Dundee, Scotland.

He is also an alumnus of the FBI National Academy, Quantico, USA, and holds a Certificate in National and International Security from Harvard University. In 2022, he completed the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, becoming a Member of the National Institute. He also attended the Oxford Strategic Leadership Programme at the University of Oxford Business School in 2023.

Mba graduated as the best Cadet Inspector in academics from the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano, upon joining the Force in 1992.

Over the years, he served in key operational and administrative capacities, including Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command; Commissioner of Police in charge of the Border Patrol Force at the Force Headquarters, Abuja; Area Commander in Ajah and Festac, Lagos; and Assistant Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti-Yaba, Lagos.

He also served at the Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi; Force CID Annex, Kaduna; State CID, Umuahia; and Zone XI Headquarters, Oshogbo, among others.

A three-time Force Public Relations Officer, Mba became one of the most recognisable spokespersons of the Nigeria Police, shaping public engagement and crisis communication. He was part of the Nigerian contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Liberia between 2006 and 2007 and is a recipient of the UN Medal.

He also served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos and a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. He is a member of several international professional bodies.

Akinlotan said Mba’s academic accomplishments and exposure to international law enforcement best practices distinguished him among his peers. He successfully defended his PhD thesis at the prestigious University of Ibadan recently.

“He is not just a police officer; he is a scholar-practitioner. From the FBI National Academy in Quantico to Harvard and Oxford, he equipped himself with global knowledge and brought that exposure back home to strengthen policing in Nigeria,” the convener stated.

He continued, “When he served as Force spokesman, he redefined police communication. He projected professionalism, calmness and clarity at a time when tensions were high. That role required courage and composure, and he demonstrated both.”

According to Akinlotan, Mba’s career should be seen as a template for younger officers.

“At a time when Nigeria needs disciplined leadership in its security institutions, DIG Mba’s record stands as evidence that merit, learning and dedication still count. His service has been anchored on respect for the rule of law and institutional loyalty.”

He urged the police authorities to preserve institutional memory and sustain reforms introduced by officers of Mba’s generation.

“As he bows out in line with service regulations, we urge the leadership of the Force to consolidate on the professionalism he and others of his cadre have embodied. Nigeria must not lose the gains of institutional reform and intellectual depth in policing,” Akinlotan added.

CASA further noted that while leadership transitions are inevitable in structured institutions, the contributions of officers like Mba should be acknowledged.

“Retirement is a statutory process, not a verdict on performance. For DIG Frank Mba, history will record a career marked by integrity, professionalism, sophistication, discipline and commitment to national service,” Akinlotan said.