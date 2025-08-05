Integrity In Party Primaries, Nomination Of Candidates

Political parties intending to nominate candidates to contest different categories of elections specified in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are expected to conduct party primaries to choose candidates whose names will be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as their duly nominated candidates. In compliance with section 29 of the Electoral Act, 2022, the names of the validly nominated candidates are submitted to the Commission.

INEC will soon release the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election. In compliance with section 28 of the Electoral Act, the Commission shall, not later than 360 days before the day appointed for holding of an election under the Act publish a notice in each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory stating the date of the election and appointing the place at which nomination papers are to be delivered.

One of the first acts in the schedule of activities will be the conduct of primaries and the nomination of candidates by political parties. The conduct of party primaries by political parties and the submission of names of duly nominated candidates to INEC is a huge venture. Nigerian political parties are still struggling with the process and procedures of party primaries, and most of them are yet to get it right. Sometimes, the integrity of primaries conducted by political parties signals the character and nature of the upcoming election.

An acrimonious primary election, especially by the “dominant” parties, may inevitably influence future elections, and the “bitterness” arising from these primaries may define the election. When aspirants are unfairly treated in primaries, they may choose to exit in protest or remain and become more confrontational, working against the interests of their party or the overall integrity of the election.

Defined rules and strict adherence to procedures for party primaries give party members a sense of belonging to the party membership. It shows that they have a stake in the party. Party primaries conducted under the rules and procedures make party members stakeholders in nominating their candidates. The fidelity of party members is assured when they carry their membership cards with pride. Strictly speaking, party primaries to nominate candidates are the internal affairs of the political parties.

Occasionally, political parties, their members, and a segment of the public hold the mistaken belief that the electoral management body has overall authority over the party primaries to nominate candidates for the political parties. Sometimes, the public blames the electoral management body when political parties conduct opaque primaries or when they deliberately disregard their party constitutions and primary guidelines.

Such blame is unwarranted. Section 82 of the Electoral Act makes it mandatory for every registered political party to give the Commission at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference or meeting convened for “merger” and electing members of its executive committees,

other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified under the Act.

However, the Commission may, with or without prior notice to the political party attend and observe any convention, congress, conference or meeting which a political party convenes to elect members of its executive committees or other governing bodies; nominating candidates for an election at any level; and approving a merger with any other registered political party. Failure of a political party to notify the Commission shall render the convention, congress, conference or meeting invalid.

The procedure for nominating candidates by political parties for various elective positions may be through direct primaries, indirect primaries, or consensus. A political party that fails to comply with the provisions of the Act in conducting its primaries may have its candidate excluded from a particular election. The Electoral Act allows members of the National Executive Committee of the parties the discretion to choose the procedure for candidates’ nominations. They can opt for direct or indirect primaries or the consensus option.

This is entirely their prerogative. The only stipulation is that the aspirant who emerges through democratic means must be the party’s flag bearer, and the candidate’s name must be submitted to the Commission. A political party may decide to zone a particular position to a Senatorial District based on a “religious”, “geographical”, or “ethnic” vote base. It may reserve special seats for women, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable members of society. A political party could also choose not to endorse men who bleach their skin for any position whatsoever. Such is the authority of the political party over its affairs.

The courts have clarified that the conduct of primaries and decisions on who to sponsor for various positions are internal matters of political parties. The Commission and the courts lack the authority to compel a political party to endorse a specific candidate for an election. The courts have stated that: “The right to sponsor a candidate by a party is not a legal right but a domestic right of the party which cannot be questioned in a court of law.

“A political party, as an organisation, has discretion in this matter, which is unfettered; a court of law has no jurisdiction to dispute this exercise. If a court intervenes in such domestic affairs of the party, it effectively engages in the nomination of a particular candidate, a jurisdiction which is beyond a court’s authority.

“While a court has the jurisdiction to declare a specific candidate as the winner of an election, it cannot intervene in the domestic matters concerning the nomination of candidates in primaries.”

However, with the coming into force of Section S. 84 (14) of the Electoral Act 2022, the law makers decided to “vests a very narrow original jurisdiction on the Federal High Court to entertain and determine a dispute over an aspect of the internal affair of a political party concerning whether the provisions of the Electoral Act and the guidelines of a political party were complied with in the selection or nomination of its candidate for election. This is the only part of the internal affairs of a Political Party that a Court has jurisdiction to inquire into.”

Political parties must be careful in their nomination process, as they can lose everything through deliberate manipulation of the law and the nomination process. This is because section 84(14) of the Act vests in an aspirant who complains that any of the provisions of the Act and the guidelines of a political party have not been complied with in the selection or nomination of a candidate of a political party for election, the locus standi to approach the Federal High Court for redress.

Political parties must refrain from playing hide and seek with their party primaries. It does not befit a political party to set a date for party primaries and change it arbitrarily. It is not right for parties to announce the venue of their primaries in a hotel, and delegates will be in the hotel while the primaries have been shifted to a motor park or the residence of a party chieftain. It is undemocratic for a party to conduct primaries, elect a candidate, and submit the name of someone who did not participate in the primaries to the Commission.

It is a mark of indiscipline for state chapters of parties to organise primaries for candidates’ nomination, knowing that such right is reserved for the National Executive Committee of the political party. Political parties have a constitutional, legal and procedural obligation to organise primaries that meet minimum standards of integrity. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.